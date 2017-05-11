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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/walls : glass tile

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Glass Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
Floral tiles bring pattern and a peaceful color palette to this bathroom.
The tiles in the bathrooms are by Clé Tile and Zia Tile.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.