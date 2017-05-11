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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/showers : corner

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
In a bathroom otherwise dominated by the neutral tones of Statuario marble, a powder-pink wall of cabinetry adds a colorful contrast—and creates ample storage to boot.
A Duravit vanity and Grohe faucet in the bathroom are paired with Catia Black marble tile on the floors, and floor-to-ceiling ceramic subway tile on the walls.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
Floral tiles bring pattern and a peaceful color palette to this bathroom.
The tiles in the bathrooms are by Clé Tile and Zia Tile.
The kids' bathroom vanity was custom-designed by Nye with fabrication by Matthew Philip Williams. The mirror, rail, and stool are by Coolican and Company.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.
master bath detail featuring the freestanding soaking tub