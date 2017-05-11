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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
A pair of custom, white oak vanities by Tom Appleton stand in the new primary bathroom, which features honed white Carrara marble from North County Tile. A metal-framed mirror from Restoration Hardware, Ethel sconces from Worley’s Lighting, and polished nickel fixtures from Kohler complete the scheme. A Signature Hardware tub sits between.
The three kids share a bathroom that's also located in the attic. The penguin basket is from Bloomingville.
“The owner wanted the master bathroom to be spartan but elegant,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “He came across a recessed tub and loved the idea. There’s something special about descending down into the architecture rather than sitting in an additive object on the architecture.”
Architectural styles blend in this guest bath painted Eames for Blue by Dunn Edwards.
“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
Among Jessy’s favorite original details are the door headers, which are the same width as the doors themselves. A fresh coat of white paint from Sherwin-Williams gives the house a clean look. The bathroom tile is by Heath in French Gray Manganese.
INAX tile is paired with walnut cabinets by Bellwether Millworks in the master bathroom, which also features Ladena sinks and Purist faucets from Kohler. The tab pulls are from Häfele, the Syncro floor tiles from Century, and the Niveous pendant from WAC Lighting.
Curved elements in the bathroom create a refreshing, amiable atmosphere. It features quality sanitary fittings and wares from brands like Vola, Hansgrohe and Durvait.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
Custom brass plant shelves and custom tile adorns the master bathroom.
The bathroom has a richly textured material palette, including a copper towel rack, natural stone basin, and white ceramic tiles. The painting reflected in the mirror depicts draumstafir, magical Nordic staves.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
my dream bathroom
Thin, slatted wood paneling adds warmth to this bathroom.
Pastel blue tile and Driklolor paint in the soft, pink Pillow hue add a touch of playfulness to the kid’s bathroom. A Flower Pot pendant light from Verner Panton hangs above the round mirror and wall-mount faucet.
The kids' bathroom vanity was custom-designed by Nye with fabrication by Matthew Philip Williams. The mirror, rail, and stool are by Coolican and Company.
The main floor bathroom was reduced in size to accommodate the new kitchen pantry. The three-quarter bath includes a custom floating walnut slab vanity, dark blue linen-textured tiles, and chrome accents.
The powder bath also has a touch of whimsy with another pattern from Ellie Kishimoto, an Italian Fantini faucet in a custom powder-coat ,and white subway ceramic tiles.
The sleek and moody new powder room is lined from floor to ceiling with handmade, metallic black tiles from Heath Ceramics and features a floating custom console of slightly pink Rosa Aurora stone and a smoke mirror. In juxtaposition, the new cloak room across from the bathroom has powdery pink lacquer built-ins, integrated LED lighting, and flamingo wallpaper.
A combination of crisp white walls and funky floor tile lends big personality to this bathroom.
White ceramic tiles by Waterworks line the bathroom walls. The floors, also by Waterworks, are honed Carrara marble. The sink with an integrated top is by Duravit.
The bathroom features clean, modern finishes.
The bathrooms were kept simple and bright.
Guest Bathroom
Marrakesh–headquartered Popham Design is all about bright, bold, and colorful tiles that can transform your floors, walls, and backsplashes into works of art.
The angled tile floor-pad designates the entrance to the bathtub area.
backsplash wall in the powder room with Heath Ceramics tile and Schoolhouse Electric light fixture
The finish palette in the bathroom relates to the kitchen for consistency.
The Jungle bathroom at the Monkey Tree hotel in Palm Springs. Accessories and art like the roadrunner needlepoint wall hanging were largely "made by regular people and found in vintage stores," Kathy says.
Architect Barbara Bestor added a striped floor of Santander Granada Tile, Douglas Fir cladding, and Granada Serengeti tile flipped to create a one-of-a-kind pattern on the wall.
The master bathroom is flooded with light and views while maintaining privacy screened by the scrub oak preserved on lot.
master bath detail featuring the freestanding soaking tub
Bathroom
Bathroom Shower