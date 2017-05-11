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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Bespoke mosaic tiles in several shades of matte and gloss pink, along with red Bisazza tiles, create a dramatic ombre effect in this bathroom. The light above the bath is a special-edition, red version of the 2LG Studio Capsule collection designed in collaboration with Cameron Design House, who noted that "pink and red aren't a traditional color combination, but they work really well here."
"We wanted a space to feel completely unique from the other rooms while still being a part of the overall palette,
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
Wood floors and cabinetry give the bathroom a warm, Zen-like feel.
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.
Bunk room bathroom