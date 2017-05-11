Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/counters : laminate

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

This bathroom features a custom-designed vanity with Kohler fixtures.
The powder room is now situated near the entrance. It is clad in panels made of lab-grade, chemical- and water-resistant material.
The en-suite bathroom features a palette of soft blues, grays, and whites. The geometric tiles are Deco Dusty Blu from the Spritz range by Perini.
One of the kitchen's panel doors opens to reveal a hidden bathroom.