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All Photos/hallway

Hallway Design Photos and Ideas

The entry wall is painted in Benjamin Moore "Mayan Gold,
The owners' desire to save an existing fir tree on the property inspired the design team to set back a portion of the western facade. "That allowed for significantly more fenestration to be added, with the remaining space being used to house the double-height entry space and stairwell,
“The process was so amazing because they trusted us so much and did not push for changes. They were willing to hear the vision, and it was such an opportunity to make a mark and show the kind of bold design we want to be doing,” says Rose.
The millwork cube holds a bathroom and storage aplenty, including the front hall closet and mini upper cabinets.
The bedroom, down the hall from the entrance, is a private oasis for the couple.
The new sun-room addition provides a new entrance for the family, including a mudroom with storage for shoes.
A void at one end of the foyer brings fresh air and natural light into the house.
In the entrance, a team with the general contracting firm Martha uncovered an abstract mural that Engels painted himself and then plastered over.
Ciot terrazzo tile now covers the entry floor. A Nuvo sconce is now mounted on the smoked glass.
A little set of stairs leads to a reading nook in Alex's room. The stairs contain hidden storage.
The color progression starts in the entry, with FireClay 3-inch triangle tile in orange-red Ember and Svenskt Tenn's Wallpaper Vårklocker by Josef Frank.
In addition to the red façade, floor and ceiling, a rich forest green (Green Smoke #E160, by CIN) was combined with a warm, mustard-yellow accent color (Yellow Mustard #E714 by CIN) in the annex bedrooms.
Sugarhouse Design &amp; Architecture lightened up the entry hall, thanks to interior fluted glass panels, white oak floors with a contrasting walnut inlay, and custom oak closets that reach to the ceiling (after removing the fussy tray feature there). The bench is custom-designed by Sugarhouse and fabricated by Elwood Design Co in Orange, CA, and the ceiling light is by Modern Forms.
Oak walls with integrated storage and clerestories supply sleekness for the hallway.
The entry hall culminates in integrated shelving with arches that echo the archways of the walls.
A key intervention in the space was the addition of a curved wall just off the entrance. "We like doing curved things that are not sharply defined,
Cover Architecture and EEK Studio collaborated with the owners on a remodel, intervening lightly in some rooms, like the foyer, and more holistically in others. The cap on the stair railing is painted Tarrytown Green from Benjamin Moore to sync with the green-toned woodwork.
A “weird two-story closet” around the staircase, says Butcher, became the powder room on the first floor and a reading nook on the stair landing. The couple’s twelve-year-old suggested the forest theme, achieved with wallpaper from Murals Your Way and a log sconce from Unique Lighting Co on Etsy.
Matthew and Holly opened up the foyer and kept the exposed framing in place to speak to the house’s history. The figurine on the newel post is not original to the house, but a vintage replacement found online and rewired by Matthew.
Adair and Kopp commissioned the metal fabricator who did the railings to create the monkey-bar rungs that line the hallway, powder-coated in seafoam green. Rings can attach to the monkey bars to give the boys a different type of challenge.
“My orange cats look really good in the green kitchen now,” says Nicola.
Inside the waffle front door, a common feature of Deck Houses, are an Artek Tea Trolley 900 by Alvar Aalto with a ceramic vase by Femme Sole and Home Union.
Three vertical pillars run through the structure, from top to bottom. On each floor, there are three portals that provide all the services, like water and electric outlets.
The corridor features a rich tapestry of textures and colour.
Though the original house offered finite space, a decorative stained-glass transom features an infinity symbol used in the couple's wedding invitations.
Plaster and wood give the loft texture at every turn.
The foyer contains a model of another Flansburgh project.
The entryway connects the two sides of the home with a symmetrically framed courtyard view.
Original light switches stack neatly within the wall's original wood slats.
An arch added between the rear extension and the existing house embodies the mix of classical and modern styles.
The preserved railing was painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” A soffit, its underside lined with square-edge white oak tongue and groove cladding, both defines the entry to the primary suite, and creates a cozy feel for the couch beneath it. Right Brilliant Willing Mori Pendants hang over the stairs.
In a hallway, the Single Triangle Console powder-coated pink, from the Cuffhome collection, makes for a striking statement piece.
Home to architect Michael Artemenko, co-director of FIGR Architecture Studio—along with his wife Emma and their young daughter—this renovated heritage home in the Melbourne suburb of Cremorne uses a portal-like corridor painted a vibrant pink to connect the original period home to a new wing.
Announcing: the winners of the 2021 Dwell Design Awards! We’re thrilled to share the projects that wowed our expert judges panel and our readers this year.
Color is one way the architects differentiated the structures, as in the custom doors they designed for the entrances in contrasting light and dark light finishes.
Second floor hallway with vaulted ceiling and skylights
Staircase and corner window by the landing
Crisp white walls serve as blank canvases throughout to highlight the exquisite wooden features.
A skylight above the staircase floods the staircase and the upper-level hallway with natural light.
The den was transformed into the children’s wing, with two bedrooms and a bath, and several lengthened windows to overlook the backyard. Exterior windows and doors are framed in oiled white oak.
A view of one of the steel openings to the addition allows light to come through.
Inside the couple's home, vividly painted rooms intertwine with floor-to-ceiling glass walls and luminous skylights.
Another view of the bedroom opens into the adjoining bathroom.
A well-organized entryway leads to a living room that opens to gardens on two sides.
The large central corridor is a soothing study in black and white. A graphite drawing on canvas by German artist Peppi Bottrop hangs near a stool from La Redoute. The 18th-century wood male and female statues were purchased by Marc in Jaipur, India.
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