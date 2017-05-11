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All Photos/hallway/floors : painted wood

Hallway Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A vivid hallway connects the bedrooms, bedroom, and living areas.
Midcentury furniture and the vintage ceramic plates mounted on the wall are also painted white, again flattening the distinction between old and new.
Built in 1925, this Spanish Mediterranean–style home has been modernized by acclaimed fashion designer and current owner Johnson Hartig, who bought the property in 2005.
A study overlooking the living room includes a Bucket Chair by Piet Hein Eek. Bedrooms are down the hall; beyond them is the open- air walkway that leads to the rooms over the garage—what Subissati calls the “hybrid space” because of its fabric cover.
By inserting a tunnel made from 36 reclaimed commercial doors and tearing down a handful of walls, LOT-EK and contractor Andreas Scholtz brought light into the formerly unused dark hallway in Maurice Russell (right) and Jorge Fontanez’s apartment. The glossy Safety Red paint by Benjamin Moore catches the light by day but “becomes a richer, darker, very relaxing red at night,” Fontanez says.
A pair of lights from IKEA hang above the first floor, which houses the living room, kitchen, and bathroom. Pine floors, painted black, run throughout the residence.
The various pots placed along walls and corners make the apartment feel almost garden-like.
The floorboards are reclaimed roof beams that were sawed in half and painted White Cotton, also by Dulux. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017