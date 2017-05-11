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All Photos/hallway/floors : rug

Hallway Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Crisp white walls serve as blank canvases throughout to highlight the exquisite wooden features.
A well-organized entryway leads to a living room that opens to gardens on two sides.
Tip: Focus on the shape of the room, the existing windows and daylight, and the flow of the space.
Architecture and design studio LYGA used an intense blue-green paint for the arched threshold in the main living area to create chromatic richness and a romantic mood.
A wooden ladder provides access to the loft, which sits in the middle of the cabin and divides the public areas from the private.
Now, the view from the front door is into the dining area. Note the angled shelf at the entry, a geometric detail which will be a reoccurring motif throughout.
When designer Hilton Carter furnished the industrial-style Baltimore apartment and work studio he shares with his wife Fiona, their dog Charlie and two cats Zoe and Isabella, he created a wondrous indoor woodland that offers all the benefits of being outdoors without leaving home.
Also off the main entrance is the living room, which features an expansive bay window with views of the desert landscape and Mount Kimball in the distance.
The home’s floor plan separates the public and private spaces over multiple levels. The main entrance sits on the middle level, with the master bedroom lies a few steps up and to the right of the door.
Walls of glass, a signature Neutra element, are found throughout the home.
Carter waters his living wall.
An Ed Ruscha word painting hangs above the staircase in the parlor floor foyer.
Doorways received new salvaged wood headers for added character and to let more light through. "The exterior of the home is traditional Spanish Revival, but the original interior lacked some of those traditional Spanish design elements," said Valencia. "Adding the headers helped to carry that Spanish style through the interior of the home and visually communicate the age of the house." The original hardwood flooring was restored throughout, and the cactus wallpaper is from Anewall on Etsy.
The entryway is designed for gear management with hooks and a custom-made bench with storage baskets. The floors are made of durable, hospital-grade FLEXCO radial high-profile rubber. The colorful rug from Kat + Maouche softens up the stark interior.
A full-length mirror on one side of the 10-foot-tall door brings additional light into the bathroom.
Sixteen-foot ceilings and glass doors seamlessly connect the living spaces to the outdoors.
In contrast to the natural white oak millwork found in the living areas, the owner's private closet storage is stained in a dark color.
Large glass windows bring in ample amounts of natural light.
A bedroom is located within the column in the middle of the house.
A flight of stairs leads up from the main living area to the upper-level loft, which serves as an idyllic spot for reading or star-gazing through the picture windows that frame sky views.
The Gold Hive master bedroom renovation created a continuous view corridor from the living spaces to the bedroom, and out to the rear yard and patio.
A simple, neutral color scheme gives the interiors its warm, practical character.
Despite the modern material palette, the home also boasts a traditional flair.
The walls throughout The Clifton were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Stone Blue, and the trim was gussied up with the complementary shade of Stiffkey Blue by Farrow & Ball.
Here's a look at the entrance foyer that features a door leading out to the parking pad.
The ample amount of large windows draw much sunlight into the home.
Between the structural beams is a piece of ceramic, which consolidates the plane of the roof.
Upstairs main entry
The entry features a custom-made floating bench. Hooks were added for convenience, as the mudroom would be the main point of entry after a day spent on the slopes.
Rough oak cabinetry frames the corridor that leads between the open living spaces, and the private beds and baths.
A recording light lets guests know when Will is working in the recording booth.
Reading nook and skylight.
On the upper level is a bathroom, a bedroom with western-style beds and a dressing area, and a second bedroom with tatami floors and Japanese-style futon beds.
The original wooden latticework on the front doors, along with the insect cage-style windows (known as mushiko-mado), timber floors, clay partitions, and baked-tile roofs were retained, while the interiors were updated with modern furnishings and fittings, including minimalist beds and tables made by local artisans.
A bench in a hallway can also provide a moment of respite, encouraging new perspectives and rhythms within a residence, even if it's just a pause to look out a window or into another room.
Placing seating in a hallway or corridor might sound counterintuitive. However, adding seating— in particular a piece that takes advantage of the length and narrowness of a hallway, like a bench—is particularly well-suited because it works as a waiting nook.
Custom millwork and cabinetry can be a great way to add storage while keeping the hallway looking clean, neat, and bright. Cut-outs in the doors instead of knobs or cabinet handles ensure that hardware doesn't take up any extra space in the narrow corridor.
The backside of the fireplace in the great room.
The interior walls are painted Regal by Benjamin Moore.
Appleply Cabinets: Conner Millworks created the custom casework throughout the house. Although the residents initially considered solid hardwood, ApplePly composite with a walnut veneer proved to be a more sustainable alternative. The material, which is sealed with a matte-finish conversion varnish, appears in the kitchen, the bar area, and even the master and guest bathrooms.
The cypress cladding carries over from the exterior to the interior of the house.
An art gallery was designed with low windows to allow natural light to permeate while protecting the sensitive art from harmful direct sunlight. It is these careful details that, in combination with the striking lineation of the home, create a harmonious alliance of function and design.