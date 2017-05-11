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All Photos/hallway/floors : medium hardwood

Hallway Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“The process was so amazing because they trusted us so much and did not push for changes. They were willing to hear the vision, and it was such an opportunity to make a mark and show the kind of bold design we want to be doing,” says Rose.
A little set of stairs leads to a reading nook in Alex's room. The stairs contain hidden storage.
A “weird two-story closet” around the staircase, says Butcher, became the powder room on the first floor and a reading nook on the stair landing. The couple’s twelve-year-old suggested the forest theme, achieved with wallpaper from Murals Your Way and a log sconce from Unique Lighting Co on Etsy.
Matthew and Holly opened up the foyer and kept the exposed framing in place to speak to the house’s history. The figurine on the newel post is not original to the house, but a vintage replacement found online and rewired by Matthew.
Though the original house offered finite space, a decorative stained-glass transom features an infinity symbol used in the couple's wedding invitations.
Plaster and wood give the loft texture at every turn.
Crisp white walls serve as blank canvases throughout to highlight the exquisite wooden features.
A well-organized entryway leads to a living room that opens to gardens on two sides.
Hallway, Maison JJ Joubert
The core on the third floor is split down the middle to create a dressing room. On choosing the delft blue color Priscilla says, "Since we were painting the whole column up through the house I wanted a color that would make a statement but adapt to the different situations. Blue works, though I almost did green. Maybe I'll repaint it someday."
Alexandrine commissioned Ukrainian craftswoman Oksana Levchenya to create a monumental soft sculpture made of socks in totem compositions for the entry.
Grand doors open into both bedrooms.
The green Snopi lamp is by Flos, and the colored bench is by João Bruno Videira, a Portuguese artisan who works with webs of woolen yarn.
Architect Michael K. Chen, founder and principal of the eponymous New York–based firm, resuscitated a four-story, 3600-square-foot home that had been abandoned for 20 years by incorporating a playful color palette and interesting details, such as this oval-shaped skylight.
Scala Studio replaced the original floor tiles with repurposed herringbone parquet. The Blue AJ Mini lamp is by Louis Poulson, and the cupboards are made to order.
The kitchen enjoys great sight lines through the house and to the ocean.
"I like to set up the shot and then spend time tweaking the position of the furniture and accessories to get the composition perfect before I press the shutter," Bartlam notes. She recommends grouping things in threes, and making sure the items are of different heights.
Architecture and design studio LYGA used an intense blue-green paint for the arched threshold in the main living area to create chromatic richness and a romantic mood.
The stair and hallway after the renovation. The original stair balustrades were in perfect shape, but the main runs had to be rebuilt with new oak treads and integrally painted risers.
After the onset of the pandemic, the second floor loft space was redesignated as a reading, meditation, and fitness space, in addition to serving as a staging area and overflow space for video calls. "Separate rooms for Zooming and Clubhouse chats have been helpful for privacy and space," reflects Todd.
Wood paneling, floors, and other accents like the bathroom vanity continue the use of natural materials throughout the home.
“The bridge is a transitional feature that represents the connection between old and new,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “The design is very intentional—a series of frames compresses the space as you move into the existing house, and expands as you move into the addition that opens out to the main courtyard.” It also provides a seismic joint that separates the two different foundations, and incorporates slots for return air intake from the main living area.
“Stepping through the bridge is like going through a portal in time,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “The space opens up, and you find yourself in a brightly lit living and dining room with gray porcelain tile floors and floor-to-ceiling windows that contrast with the punched openings of the bungalow.”
A rolling ladder gives Isabella access to the home’s high-up shelves. It also cleverly slides along a railing that leads to a rooftop deck overlooking the waterway.
A "Hello" sign from UK-based Block Design, made from a single piece of powder-coated steel, hangs over a bench.
Ian Wrightson and Steven Stewart, working with architect Barbara Bailey, focused on bringing light and ventilation to both structures and made deft use of joinery to provide seating and storage.
In the entry of Marc and Dustin’s home, limited-edition skate decks with Andy Warhol's Campbell's Soup cans are a prelude of what's to come in the SoHo loft. Designer Kyle O'Donnell, who will open a by-appointment storefront studio in the West Village this coming spring, swapped the builder-grade door with a door boasting an angled inset design.
Pantry storage and a washer/dryer unit are tucked beside the sliding door that accesses the bathroom. "There's additional storage inside the sliding door," Heather says.
White oak flooring and accents throughout ground the airy space.
Glass railings line the upper-level walkways while cedar accents a skylight in the foyer.
The first-level hallway leads out from the bathroom and bedroom to the living area.
Oak herringbone floors, white walls and black accents define the ground floor living areas.
A long, airy hallway lines the guest wing with built-in shelves along the wall and a bathroom at the end of the corridor. The wing can be closed up seasonally when visitors aren’t around as often.
The entry at Deco House opens to the home’s sole double-height void. The brick detailing frames the living areas beyond. The stairs on the right lead up to the kids' bedrooms.
When open, the door leads into the dining room, which has been extended to create a communal gathering space for the family.
A sliding door crafted from part of a shipping container, with the typography becoming a graphic and defining element within the space.
Although the home resembles a modernist barn, there are no beams within the structure. Rather, external timber trusses support the building.
Ground floor entrance and handmade ceramic tiles
Hallway on first floor
Netting and voids also help fill the home with daylight from above.
“The CLT was left exposed as an expression of the material, such a lovely looking material, why cover it up, if you don’t have to,” say the architects.
Each room has a specific function—there are his-and-hers workspaces, a little television room, and a music room for Ben.
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