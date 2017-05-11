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All Photos/hallway/floors : ceramic tile

Hallway Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“The process was so amazing because they trusted us so much and did not push for changes. They were willing to hear the vision, and it was such an opportunity to make a mark and show the kind of bold design we want to be doing,” says Rose.
The color progression starts in the entry, with FireClay 3-inch triangle tile in orange-red Ember and Svenskt Tenn's Wallpaper Vårklocker by Josef Frank.
The foyer contains a model of another Flansburgh project.
The entryway connects the two sides of the home with a symmetrically framed courtyard view.
Entrance with view in the living room
Architecture and design studio LYGA used an intense blue-green paint for the arched threshold in the main living area to create chromatic richness and a romantic mood.
"The lower level was designed to be open and unobstructed," says Todd. "The foyer is compressed at the entry and opens both vertically and horizontally as you enter the main living space, with natural light pouring in from the dual skylights atop the double-height volume."
The 2019 renovation was executed with a deep respect for Lovett’s design. "We really did not want to change the aesthetic of the home," says Kasey. "We simply wanted it to accommodate us a little better."
The floor is elevated to allow air to circulate underneath.
This 17th-century palazzo was once a residence for clergy members.
"We did try to retain and celebrate features of the original house we discovered," says Joe. Features such as the original tiles and stained glass in the entrance hallway were retained, and pressed-metal ceilings, fireplaces, and original cedar skirts and architraves were all reworked and reinstalled.
Trellik Design Studio opened up the alleyway to provide an indoor/outdoor corridor, which livens up the dated home and provides more outdoor space.
The arches frame views of the sky as well as the interior courtyard. Southeast Asian floor tile marks the transition from the kitchen/dining area to the courtyard and the second level.
Original materials were recovered such as patterned azulejo floors, brick walls and railings
A long “secret” service area tucked behind the kitchen includes storage and laundry facilities.
Handmade tiles, many of them beautifully preserved, unify the house's aesthetic.
Sprawling across 2,000 square feet, the Rossetti-designed residence boasts striking Art Moderne features, such as smooth, rounded wall surfaces, and ample wood paneling.
Tall casement windows flood the home with light.
The mud room is fitted with a custom door to the driveway and garage that's designed to match the front and vestibule doors.
Antique pottery made by local craftsmen can be found throughout the hotel grounds.
“We originally gave Brothers Cement an orange color that they couldn't match exactly, but we ended up with that beautiful yellow color, so we were happy,” Barker says.
The hallway tiles are by Domus.
Juxtaposition of the old and new at the apartment entry
In the corridor between the living room and the bedrooms, light blue hues signal a transition from daytime to nighttime spaces. Serboli preserved the original geometric tile where possible, as in this area of the hallway off the private sleeping quarters.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The Downstairs
A tiled entryway sets the stage for the property's warm, light-filled interiors. The entrance leads directly to the living space.
The entryway is an elegant lead-in to the rest of the apartment, with its stone tile floors, white walls, and white oak paneling and bench.
Vibrant tiles from Mallorca concrete tile brand Huguet were used for sections of the floor.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
walkway
Hall to Master Suite w/ Custom Pivot Door
entrance area
Splashes of color are interwoven into the original fabric of the structure, which reflects the creativity of the client.
You may think that a library has to be its own room, but books can be stored and read just about anywhere. Lining a hallway with books turns it into a library that you’ll walk through, and be inspired by, every day. Cabinets below provide extra storage and even a place to sit and read.
Photo courtesy of Built Architecture
A view from the foyer into the living room, which features shelves of varying heights, shows the interplay of the bamboo-veneered plywood used throughout the house and the natural light.
A carpet of custom tile created by Navone punctuates a corridor on the first floor.
S&S House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
A red Cloche pendant by Newline complements the Fabrica de Mosaicos tile in the entryway. - Pato Branco, Brazil Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Each floor of the tower is about 160 square feet. Prior to the formal renovation, Sheryl added mosaic tile from Fired Earth in the entrance hall. The hanging lights are by Industville and the high-back chair is by Nigel Griffiths.
Hallway
Hallway
The four neutral shades of the tile are also suitable for outdoor applications.
Alan Orenbuch and Bryan O’Rourke bought a house and shed, both designed by John M. Johansen, north of New York City in 2009. The shed became a refuge for their many houseguests after an extensive renovation that trimmed the structure to 385 square feet.
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