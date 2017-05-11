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All Photos/hallway/floors : porcelain tile

Hallway Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ciot terrazzo tile now covers the entry floor. A Nuvo sconce is now mounted on the smoked glass.
The corridor features a rich tapestry of textures and colour.
The glass in the bump-out captures the views and brings in more sunlight.
half levels
natural light
brutalism
Interior Entry
The interiors were a collaboration between Unicus Developments and interior designer Garrett Hunter.
At the entrance foyer, a Palissades outdoor lounge chair perches atop traditional Peranakan floor tiles.
The palette was selected based on the spaces and in relation to the colorful, original hidráulico floors. Neutral sand brings warmth through entrance and living areas to unify the spaces on both sides of the the kitchen, allowing the burgundy and grey shades of the living room floor pop. A cooler light green creates a soothing sensation in the bedrooms.
“We decided to put our money into the construction and to source our interior from wherever we found things we liked,” says Ayla.
At the entrance, glass art, arches, and tiles re-created from a Baroque-era pattern greet visitors.
The hallway features new travertine floors—one of the few installations in the project.
View from the living room looking down the hall toward the dining, den and garden.
Christopher Simmonds Architect designed both the interior and exterior of Ravine Bungalow with a simple material palette. Masonry wraps into the entrance hallway, further emphasizing the connection between interior and exterior.
A hall light detail that discretely illuminates the floor of the black hallway.
The new oak-framed partitions conceal a guest bedroom next to the living area.
"We proposed a few interventions of wood placed on the floor without breaking the flow of the mosaic and never rising all the way up," the architects note. "This way, all the quirks, turns and bulk of Catalan-style ceilings would remain visible to cover the length of the new distribution."
The two children's bedrooms branch off from the main hallway and are connected by a sliding partition. The hallway lighting is INFINITO by Davide Groppi.
A glimpse down the hallway, where the architects say the original construction is best appreciated. Here, the hallway shows off brick walls, Catalan-style arches, iron beams, and original window frames.
Lined with glazed folding doors that open up to a balcony, this light-filled corridor next to the living areas provides indoor/outdoor living.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
For the entry, Alan created a series of high stone ceiling arches with recessed mirrors inspired by The Orangery in Versailles. The original mosaic floor was kept and seamlessly worked into the redesign.
Entrance
"I tried to decide what are the pieces that are going to give the 'wow' factor—in my case the fishbone tiling of the entire apartment and the glass-walled study room," says Efrat. "Those were the corner stones I started with, and built everything around that."
Floor Gres Architech porcelain floor tiles (in Ash Gray) line the entry and lower level corridor.
Upstairs main entry
The floors are white travertine porcelain.
A continuous connection with the outdoors is maintained through full-height glazing.
The floors are covered in two-foot square Nextra Piombo tiles by Monocibec. A U-Turn chair designed by Niels Bendtsen echoes the crisp, sculptural qualities of the interior spaces.