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All Photos/hallway/floors : travertine

Hallway Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A coat of white paint lightens up the scheme, as do the polished travertine floor tiles.
A lit Exit sign and salvaged cinema seats decorate the foyer, giving the home a playful feel.
Sliding doors give the home an elegant character and enhance the fluidity of the plan.
Walking through the home is like following the curated pathways of a public museum.
The glass foyer features views through to the interior pool courtyard all the way out to the outdoor pool. There is a Travertine floor and custom-made blackened steel panels that were designed by an aeronautical engineer to encase the wiring and controls for the lighting, security, and phone systems. The space also opens to the great room.
Villa Mosca Bianca by Design Haus Liberty unfolds in layers, its outdoor terraces cascading down to the waters of Lake Maggiore. Frameless sliding glass doors and curving panels of glass connect the interior to outdoor terraces, their shapes echoing the forms of the house and stepping down to the water’s edge. Curving glass walls blur the boundary between inside and out, with the meditative views of the lake prioritized. A light palette of natural stone finishes is calming, textural, and leads attention outward.
The kitchen pantry is housed in a curved, free-standing structure that's also wrapped in Western Red Cedar.
Curved to avoid the dripline of an existing tree, the sinuous wall created an opportunity for in-built bench seating indoors.
A view of the breezeway looking south towards the private areas.
Vintage details like this antique phone herald back to the building's past.
The lobby is a vibrant mix of gold and granite with deep green leather vintage seating.
Hall