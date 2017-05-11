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All Photos/hallway/floors : slate

Hallway Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Inside the waffle front door, a common feature of Deck Houses, are an Artek Tea Trolley 900 by Alvar Aalto with a ceramic vase by Femme Sole and Home Union.
Color is one way the architects differentiated the structures, as in the custom doors they designed for the entrances in contrasting light and dark light finishes.
“From the slate floors to the stone countertops, to the wood, brick, steel, and glass—all of it felt like something I wanted to celebrate,” says Derek.
Hallway, Maison JJ Joubert
Ikea Pax cupboards are banked in the entryway, with birch-panel doors. A carpenter friend made the bench in the entryway; another friend painted it. Dark slate flooring in the entryway gives way to maple in the rest of the home, a beautiful contrast of materials.
The red glass started as an “idea from the client that grew into this thing that was more powerful than we ever thought,” Faulkner says.
A partition wraps the stairway from the basement to the third-floor master suite. Its form was inspired by the way light filters through the trees in the forest.
Here, a look at the main entrance of the property, a long-time residence of William Rubin and his wife, Phyllis Hattis. Rubin is best known for curating some of MoMA's most interesting pieces and helping to elevate the museum to international acclaim during his tenure in the 1970s and 80s.
On the opposite side of the home, a hallway leads to the master bedroom. The staggered wall of glass appears to follow a geometric pattern established by the slate floors.
Expansive windows and skylights usher incredible amounts of natural light into the residence.
The private wings are separated by alternate cladding that transitions using insulated glazing systems.
The kitchen is enclosed by windows, which gives the home a strong indoor/outdoor connection.
A hallway leads to the family's private space.
Walls of glass, a signature Neutra element, are found throughout the home.
On the lower level, stone flooring and superinsulated walls help regulate temperature and reduce energy needs.
The entryway of Quarry Bay Residence greets visitors with a full-height oak slat shoe closet with a cutout finished in brass. Lim + Lu took great care to ensure that the interior of the apartment has sweeping views from one room to another.
The design team reduced the size of the garage to allow for a larger kitchen.
Entry area- a shoe storage with wood slat panels and a brass punch out to frame the view into the kitchen
The spaces are simple, and zones are articulated by level changes in the floor and ceilings.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Maximizing daylight is only one of the sustainable design strategies used in the Low/Rise residence.
The slate entry features privacy glass.
The front entry.
The extensive use of glazing on the first floor of the home allows light to enter, and also creates a strong sense of the surrounding nature preserve inside the living space.
Sunlight streams in through skylights and glass walls, allowing the homeowners to feel connected to the setting.
The buildings were constructed with glulam columns and beams.
Glass and open spaces keep the interiors bright and airy.
Bryan painted the metal band that runs around the top of each staircase Space Black by Benjamin Moore to match the treads.
Shoes Off The McDonalds wanted a comfortable place for people to remove their shoes, so the architects built a niche for a bench. The McDonalds hired local case-goods maker James Dean to craft a floating flitch-cut slab of black walnut—what Bardt calls “the affordable Nakashima moment.”