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All Photos/hallway/floors : limestone

Hallway Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A breezeway to the right of the trough separates the pool pavilion from the guesthouse.
The homeowners’ collection of artifacts from their travels, and ones collected during a parent’s military service, add an additional sense of history to the handcrafted home. An African shield, a Native American headdress, and a Navajo rug work beautifully with the newly commissioned custom pieces.
CVC House by Estudio MMX
The sauna area is constructed from natural materials like stone and wood.
Original built-ins are a visual divider in the main floor living space.
When the house was built in 2016, the couple's children were small enough to freely explore the space beneath the bridge.
In this view seen from the entry foyer, full-height glazing lines one side of the bridge, while the clients' art collection can be found on the right.
If desired, the track lighting can easily be updated with more contemporary styles.
Foyer
Southwest hall, from kitchen looking towards the living room