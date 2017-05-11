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All Photos/hallway/floors : marble

Hallway Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Another view of the bedroom opens into the adjoining bathroom.
The entry speaks to how the owners’ modern aesthetic was merged with the historic bones of the brownstone. Now, a marble mosaic tile from Ivy Hill Tile, the ‘Prism Pink,’ was inset into the oak floor to define the entry. The interior designer picked a leather-faced wall-hung cabinet, as the leather will gain patina over time from the high traffic area, yet still look good.
The architect sited Las Golondrinas to allow sunlight and shadow to create unique vignettes against each volume of the home, as seen here in the main entryway.
Two-story interior spaces allow light and views to fall deeper into the living areas. A white oak wall further draws in natural elements while adding texture to the otherwise muted feel.
The courtyards form a green path which links space to space while providing a visual and physical connection to the natural elements.
The home's private elevator opens to a Walnut-panned foyer, which also features a custom Lolli e Memmoli Crystal Alpha Chandelier and Crigio Carnico slab marble flooring. The furnishings are by Bottega Veneta and Mauro Mori.
Wood stairs and walls warm up the double-height volume of the stairwell. Custom artwork can be found throughout the home.
The LEDs are automated.
Aragonés recreates the palette of a Mexican sunset indoors with vibrant reds, oranges, and purples.
Matte white walls and glossy reflecting pools were chosen as a neutral background to call attention to light, whether natural daylight or colorful LEDs.
The view from the entry hall illuminated in neon lights at night.
The view from the entry hall during the day.
Strategically placed walls of glass bathe the interior with natural light during the day and open the house up to the outdoors without compromising privacy.
A long entrance hallway creates an element of suspense.
Eduardo Luque, and his dog, Bruno, both have grown up in Casa Gilardi, Luis Barragán's last completed project.
Casa Gilardi by Luis Barragán
Only one wall in the pool corridor at Casa Gilardi is yellow; the other is white. Light enters via the adjacent courtyard, resulting in a warm glow.
IF House - Photo 17
IF House - Photo 14
For the entry, Alan created a series of high stone ceiling arches with recessed mirrors inspired by The Orangery in Versailles. The original mosaic floor was kept and seamlessly worked into the redesign.