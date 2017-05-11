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All Photos/hallway/floors : cement tile

Hallway Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The deep green tone of the front facade and in the entrance courtyard transitions to blue and green cement tile on the interior walls. The palette references hues found in nature, creating a sense of calm.
The enlarged mudroom benefits from honed, gray slate floor tiles and newly painted beadboard on the walls. A midcentury Danish cabinet from a local antique shop pairs with an antique rug hung behind it.
A Volcanic rock garden–following a principle of feng shui–is placed at the entrance of the home.
Douglas fir cladding that leads into the foyer conceals the garage, which is a 24-foot-wide, top-hung, bi-fold door.
"The diagonal void is designed as a stepping park to give the living areas the dynamics of a natural space," says Vo.