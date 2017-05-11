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All Photos/hallway/floors : carpet

Hallway Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Tip: Focus on the shape of the room, the existing windows and daylight, and the flow of the space.
In this house in Melbourne, Australia, windows at the top and bottom of the double-volume living area flood both the first story and corridor upstairs with ample daylight. The double-height space makes the modest footprint of this part of the house feel open and light, says architect Sally Timmins.
A built-in desk and shelves define the office nook.
In place of a warren of rooms, the architects installed a comfortable suite for Neil and Shirley on the other side of the chimney that includes an office space, walk-in closet, private bathroom, and bedroom that overlooks the ocean.
The walk-in-wardrobe features custom-designed joinery with recessed handles, and a tall window framing the trees.
A change in flooring, from the blackbutt to soft carpeting, marks the transition from the living spaces to the principal suite. The corridor is lined with storage.
In the hallway, a vintage Art Deco desk made of nickel, brass and smoked glass stands before a vintage Chinoiserie hand-painted screen.
The retreat is open to the stair void, giving it a mezzanine-like quality. “In terms of spatial layout, the sequencing was really important, because it allows for easy movement between the rooms, which are all somehow connected yet still quite self-contained,” says architect Dan Gayfer.
Various covered outdoor areas allow the home to feel much larger than its actual size.
The bunk room is decked out with custom lockers and benches.
A glass cutout on the floor of the upper level provides a glimpse of the hallway below.
A hallway outside the bathroom includes built-in storage with copper-tone hardware.
Wood-paneled walls conceal a door leading to the private areas. A spiral staircase descends to the home's lower level.
Walls in the corridor are lined with pink wainscotting, while the white upper portion provides a moment of visual relief and balance. A vibrant yellow at the end of the corridor draws the eye down the hallway.
Colorful FINDEISEN needled carpets cover the floors, walls, doors—and even the lighting.
The third-floor landing comes with built-in bookcases and a large additional storage closet.
Beyond the stone wall and slatted wood siding, the home features over 4,000 square feet of living space carefully carved into the hillside. The glazed entry leads to an expansive open plan living space.
A corridor leading to the rooms.
A novelty for its time, the skylight floods the central hallway with natural light.
Studio B Architecture + Interiors selected all the finishes and lighting in the home. "By also designing the interiors, the collective vision is realized," says Scott Lindenau, FAIA.
A look at the Maui abode.
A mood-lit hallway leads to the rooms.
Upstairs main entry
Hallway
The low ceilings create a sense of darkening and narrowing, which contrasts with the voluminous, bright main room at the end of the corridor. The results bring to mind the play of light and shadow in the owner's love for chiaroscuro paintings.
A long corridor provides access to the individual rooms.
Interior courtyard with a pond.
The steel and glass construction
Stairs lead to the bedrooms.
Although the loft is relatively small, high ceilings and an open floor plan give it room to spare.
Down the corridor from the boys’ bedrooms is the family room.
The apartment building dates to 1888, and the various residences feature high ceilings, mirrored doors, massive skirtings, and richly ornamented white stucco. “When it was built, there was no central heating, so each and every room had tiled, wood-burning stoves,” says resident Martin Ringqvist. - Gothenburg, Sweden Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017