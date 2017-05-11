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All Photos/hallway/floors : cork

Hallway Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The entry wall is painted in Benjamin Moore "Mayan Gold,
Cover Architecture and EEK Studio collaborated with the owners on a remodel, intervening lightly in some rooms, like the foyer, and more holistically in others. The cap on the stair railing is painted Tarrytown Green from Benjamin Moore to sync with the green-toned woodwork.
The preserved railing was painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” A soffit, its underside lined with square-edge white oak tongue and groove cladding, both defines the entry to the primary suite, and creates a cozy feel for the couch beneath it. Right Brilliant Willing Mori Pendants hang over the stairs.
A Rejuvenation sconce and a Pfeifer Studio stool accent the reading nook built into the hallway.
The Andy Warhol’s Flower, 1964 and KAWS’s Seated Companion sculpture in the artist’s studio cleverly represent both the beauty and frustration of creating art.
The flooring was a major new addition. While it appears to be concrete, it is actually gray cork sheeting, laid in large tiles. The material is natural, fully recyclable, soft to walk on, cool in summer, warm in winter, and is able to withstand moisture.
The courtyard and pool are adjacent to the entry stair and half a level above the street, so that no excavation was required. This brings the courtyard closer to the upper level living areas, while still allowing the guest suite on the lower level to feel connected to the courtyard.
The yellow fiberglass hydraulic panels add a colorful touch to decidedly minimalist interior color scheme.
The ceiling height in the central hall was raised, and mechanical equipment and ducting were relocated to the roof. The double sliding pocket doors on the left side, which were part of the original design, were replaced with new doors and hardware as well as custom pocket covers.
The open, split-level plan allows for continuous flow from space to space, and uninterrupted views from the inside out. The original radiant heating system remains, and cool gray cork floors provide comfort and warmth.