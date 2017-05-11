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All Photos/hallway/floors : laminate

Hallway Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Windows upstairs offer views of the woods that can be seen from the beds.
The first phase of the project involved opening up the kitchen to the living spaces, and connecting the rooms.
A marble-wrapped sink is mounted in a hall niche to fashion a lovely vignette at the end of a corridor.
"Imbuia wood has a rich texture that contrasts with the floor and gives character to the surroundings," adds the firm.