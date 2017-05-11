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All Photos/hallway/floors : bamboo

Hallway Bamboo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The 2nd floor corridor creates a light-filled axial connection to all 4 bedrooms and their amenities.
The entrance hall, with bamboo flooring, dark grey paintwork, and a cork wall for added texture.
Stylish display shelving in the entrance hallway.