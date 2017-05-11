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All Photos/hallway/floors : brick

Hallway Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The new sun-room addition provides a new entrance for the family, including a mudroom with storage for shoes.
A derelict courtyard residence gets revitalized with a sinuous, glass-walled pathway.
A view into the rehabbed kitchen.
The enormous pivoting front door, which is 2.7 meters high and 2.4 meters wide, is crafted from oak veneer. It opens directly into an expansive view of the internal courtyard garden, creating a delightful moment of surprise and contrast.
"The newly built veranda adopts a frame structure, with ribbed beams and panels on the ceiling, in order to maximize transparency and lightness as well as to better blend into the old construction," says the firm.
Curvilinear wood slats form the interior ceiling of the inserted veranda. A tile wall mimics the original restored brick.
Now the courtyards are wrapped in a modern glass veranda. The room at the end of the courtyard is the dining room. A folding door enables it to be opened completely to the courtyard. This section of the home is considered the social wing of the home, with a tea room, dining room, living room, and kitchen wrapping its perimeter.
A sun-soaked reading corridor connects the living pavilion to the sleeping pavilion (seen in front).
A Hedwig chair by David Ericsson anchors the reading corridor.
A private study connected to the master bedroom is glimpsed down a corridor. The bathroom sinks occupy their own tiled niche.
A built-in bench in the hallway.
Young's obsession with textiles is apparent—vintage rugs are strewn throughout the home in an array of styles and hues.
The oak staircase, arched studded front door, and decorative floor tiles in the hallway have a wonderful handcrafted look.
The placement of the windows creates sight lines across the 4,770-square-foot structure. Northern Wide Plank sourced the reclaimed hemlock for the facade; Sherma Construction picked the specific boards to create a cohesive look. - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Verona chairs from Structube surround a vintage dining table. - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Three afternoons a week, Wenes opens the gallery and “my private space belongs to the public,” she says. On the box is a piece by Tamara Van San.
Aisle.