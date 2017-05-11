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All Photos/hallway/floors : vinyl

Hallway Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A split bathroom allows the sink to be easily accessible in the main living area of the school bus, and a toilet and shower are tucked behind a yellow barn door.
Now, the view from the front door is into the dining area. Note the angled shelf at the entry, a geometric detail which will be a reoccurring motif throughout.
The birch plywood panelling was made off-site by the manufacturer and assembled by the builders on-site. The visual continuity of the single material makes the restricted-height storage areas appear full-height.
An exposed ceiling allows for the maximum height to be achieved in the limited space. The consistent use of plywood throughout also makes the complex space feel more cohesive and expansive.
Above a height of 2.4 meters, the internal walls have been whitewashed. This, along with the double-height void above the living room, helps to give the small home a voluminous feeling.
The door leading to one of the children's bedrooms on the upper level. The addition extends completely into the angled roof space to create a sense of volume.
The walls and ceilings are made from white-washed pine. The floors consist of waterproof luxury vinyl planks, and the built-in components are made of Baltic birch plywood.