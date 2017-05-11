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All Photos/hallway/floors : plywood

Hallway Plywood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

under the floating cocoon
The dichroic glass in the front door appears to change color in different light.
Clerestory windows draw in additional daylight while still providing privacy.
At a fraction of the size of Ochre Barn, Stealth Barn is just one clear shot down the hall from the kitchen to the bedroom. OSB is an even stronger part of the interior here evoking bales of hay.