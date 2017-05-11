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All Photos/hallway/floors : light hardwood

Hallway Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The owners' desire to save an existing fir tree on the property inspired the design team to set back a portion of the western facade. "That allowed for significantly more fenestration to be added, with the remaining space being used to house the double-height entry space and stairwell,
A void at one end of the foyer brings fresh air and natural light into the house.
Sugarhouse Design &amp; Architecture lightened up the entry hall, thanks to interior fluted glass panels, white oak floors with a contrasting walnut inlay, and custom oak closets that reach to the ceiling (after removing the fussy tray feature there). The bench is custom-designed by Sugarhouse and fabricated by Elwood Design Co in Orange, CA, and the ceiling light is by Modern Forms.
Oak walls with integrated storage and clerestories supply sleekness for the hallway.
The entry hall culminates in integrated shelving with arches that echo the archways of the walls.
Adair and Kopp commissioned the metal fabricator who did the railings to create the monkey-bar rungs that line the hallway, powder-coated in seafoam green. Rings can attach to the monkey bars to give the boys a different type of challenge.
Inside the waffle front door, a common feature of Deck Houses, are an Artek Tea Trolley 900 by Alvar Aalto with a ceramic vase by Femme Sole and Home Union.
An arch added between the rear extension and the existing house embodies the mix of classical and modern styles.
The den was transformed into the children’s wing, with two bedrooms and a bath, and several lengthened windows to overlook the backyard. Exterior windows and doors are framed in oiled white oak.
Another view of the bedroom opens into the adjoining bathroom.
From the compact quarters downstairs, you emerge into a bright, open second floor. It feels more expansive than its square footage thanks to a steel moment frame that eliminates the need for interior structural walls. In the dining room, a Lambert et Fils chandelier hangs above a black-stained, live-edge ash table.
A Vane Grand pendant by Tech Lighting hangs in one of the bedrooms.
A midcentury-style walnut screen separates the entry from the living room, yet allows connection with its permeability.
The entry speaks to how the owners’ modern aesthetic was merged with the historic bones of the brownstone. Now, a marble mosaic tile from Ivy Hill Tile, the ‘Prism Pink,’ was inset into the oak floor to define the entry. The interior designer picked a leather-faced wall-hung cabinet, as the leather will gain patina over time from the high traffic area, yet still look good.
An archway separates the main living space from the rest of the ground floor.
A hallway “bridge” allows light to flow down from the skylights above. “By detaching the hallway from that wall, it allowed that light to really sink down into all the floors as much as possible,” says Jennifer, who notes that it reaches the ground level. “And keeping the railings light and the stairs as open risers are all ways of getting that light down.”
The kitchen organically paves the way to the pantry area through the cabinets.
Spiers wanted “to be honest about the structure,” and exposed the timber frame and glulam beams throughout the house.
The entryway divides the common areas from the private ones. Normann Copenhagen hooks sit above a Nelson platform bench by Rove Concepts and Muuto baskets.
“You’re drawn deep into the house and given clues where to go,” Herrmann says. “Natural light guides you through the house.”
An elegant steel-framed glass door sweeps out from a dramatic entryway.
the extra living space on the second floor can eventually be turned into a third bedroom
Circulations
Circulations
The cabin can comfortably accommodate four adults. A set of bunk beds are positioned on one side of a wall that separates the living room and sleeping quarters.
A view from the top of the main residence’s staircase reveals a serene internal courtyard situated between the garage and the home.
In the foyer, an accent wall covered in Farrow & Ball Helleborus wallpaper sets the tone for the home’s retro-meets-contemporary aesthetic.
The original stair railing was removed, refurbished, and reinstalled.
Fluidity and natural light characterize the central walkway that connects the main residence's living spaces.
From the utility room, a gold-tinted mirror reflects a distorted view of the space, offering moments of surprise and delight.
A single blue column divides the space, with the teal entrance to the left. The two tinted gold mirrors are strategically placed to reflect light throughout the space and create moments of surprise. The bright blue radiator turns a pragmatic utility into a statement feature.
The herringbone flooring—which complements the timber ceiling and shelving—is from Australian flooring company Tongue n Groove, and features the brand’s warm, natural Graupa finish.
The couple are avid readers; a hallway of shelving is now home to their ample book collection. “As we walk by, we catch a glimpse of something we haven’t read in 30 years… or never have read at all,” says Donna.
The Loft features private offices for Drew and Tarah, allowing them to effectively "work from home" separately to their main residence. Drew's office features an extensive computer and camera setup, while Tarah's office is a simple place to sit and work away from the noise of normal life.
The new stair configuration creates a circulation core. A custom red-cedar screen knits the floors together.
A steel-and-wood built-in “shoe drop” cabinet at the top of the stairs prevents things from piling up at the top step. As the design progressed, the home became more thoroughly “built-in,” and nearly every room has custom features, including desks, windows seats, benches, cabinets, and panelling. “This is an echo of the many craftspeople who set up shop in the nearby homes in the district 100 years ago, installing custom wood panels, handrails, built-ins, and bookshelves,” says architect Nicholas Fiore.
The kitchen has a 12-foot built-in unit along the west wall that includes an upholstered sofa, a standing desk, and mail organization slots and drawers. “These are the kind of details that I will carry through my career—and there is never a guarantee that a project will produce such a thing,” says architect Nicholas Fiore.
The formal entry space features a built-in bench and is defined by a timber detail that runs up the walls and across the ceiling. “Built-ins are an excellent way to bring a human scale to a project,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “People seek an intimacy—a coziness—in their homes, and we think that niches, window seats, benches, nooks, and other ‘hand-scale’ details can satisfy that human need.”
The glass balustrade allows light to filter down to the kitchen and dining area below.
“The house has all the makings of a home, but it’s also an artistic expression and statement,” says Justine.
Ateljé Sotamaa designed the faceted structure as a guest house for Ulla-Maaria Koivula and her family, although during the pandemic it has served as an office for Ulla, a recording studio for her husband, Jonathan Hull, and an after-school playroom for their children.
The loft provides access to two roof decks, which don’t count toward the home’s square footage, but extend the overall sense of space.
Skylights at the loft level bring light deep into the building.
The banister was stripped back and painted in mint, and Mat took out the ceiling to reveal the existing roof structure. The new skylight above allows daylight into the previously cave-like hallway.
The cabin’s windows are strategically positioned in front of doorways to expand sight lines through the interior and out into the forested backdrop.
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