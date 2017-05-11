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All Photos/hallway/floors : dark hardwood

Hallway Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“My orange cats look really good in the green kitchen now,” says Nicola.
Home to architect Michael Artemenko, co-director of FIGR Architecture Studio—along with his wife Emma and their young daughter—this renovated heritage home in the Melbourne suburb of Cremorne uses a portal-like corridor painted a vibrant pink to connect the original period home to a new wing.
A skylight above the staircase floods the staircase and the upper-level hallway with natural light.
An architect couple restored this Art Deco gem, gently modernizing it for work and family life.
Taking down the floating upper cabinets created better sight lines from the kitchen out the windows.
A balcony area overlooks the living room below. Mahogany wood clads the ceiling, and folding glass doors seamlessly connect a private outdoor space.
A detail shot of the threshold between the tea room and the small courtyard. "All the flooring materials come from my friend Guohua’s brand ‘sense things,’" says Liu. "Guohua has been a close friend of Bob and me for many years, and we have been doing our best to help each other throughout the whole process."
The original dwelling was retained with only the two rear walls removed. A column now marks the spot where the southwest corner of the original house once stood.
Existing oak flooring was custom stained to match the preserved mahogany woodwork.
In the previous floor plan, the dining room was closed off from the kitchen and accessed by swinging doors. Paying special attention to how the old and new spaces meet, the architects widened the opening between the old dining room and new kitchen, and installed a plaster arch that reflects the home’s historic character.
A lit Exit sign and salvaged cinema seats decorate the foyer, giving the home a playful feel.
Sliding doors give the home an elegant character and enhance the fluidity of the plan.
Restoration Hardware's Gramercy Console Table sits in the entryway above a custom mohair rug by Woven. The leather vase is by Jenni Kayne.
A colored compound mixed into the cement gives the home a yellow color that lends a much warmer feeling than gray concrete.
The 6,500-square-foot property is neatly tucked away in the canyons of Malibu, California, and it enjoys panoramic ocean and mountain views. Measuring nearly five and a half acres, the impressive estate is studded with towering eucalyptus and lush, native flora.
Heritage details were kept intact to reference the home's original character.
A small green roof greets you as you cross the bridge from the master suite to the main house.
Today, the entrance features a restored version of the original bench and new hand-painted wallpaper. The original slate floors were tinted black to hide years of abuse and lack of maintenance.
Furnishings meld minimalist lines with period details.
The foyer opens to reveal a first glimpse of the elegant post-and-beam interior. The stone flooring in the entryway was hand-laid during the home's renovation.
Additional closet space is located in the private hallway between the guest bedroom and bath.
A black-trimmed entrance hall lined with mirrored closets sets an elegant tone.
Gorgeous natural light pours in throughout the home.
A black storage cabinet from Article, the Oscuro, hides the printer, office supplies, and wine. It’s topped with the Perimeter Table Lamp from Blu Dot, and joined by an IKEA bench and photography from Joann Edmonds.
Sleeping Cabin entry hall.
Entry bench and wire-brushed fir wainscoting.
An Ed Ruscha word painting hangs above the staircase in the parlor floor foyer.
The original staircase leads up to the library, which is crowned with a skylight. Known as a claraboia, it is an architectural hallmark of numerous Porto townhouses.
This NYC studio apartment received a Mondrian-inspired makeover.
The wall finish in the foyer leading to the terrace is custom-crafted plasterwork from Surface &amp; Architecture and Workshop.
Natural light and greenery combine with wood, glass, and custom-milled exterior siding to give the hallway an open, welcoming feel.
A hallway in the original house connects the living room to a bathroom.
A “hidden” door to the laundry room lies along the walnut wall on one side of the hallway.
Walnut flooring has been used throughout the light-filled home. Here, a bridge connects the living spaces to the exterior deck and staircase.
Bridge
Compact mudroom off the front entry offers storage and recessed drawers for mail and all the things you'll likely to lose (including your keys!)
Despite the modern material palette, the home also boasts a traditional flair.
It is just a few steps away from the room where the iconic young actor lived.
“When you use raw materials you get surprises. It’s a wanted lack of control,” says Mehdi.
Among the home’s many distinctive details are floor-to-ceiling doors, like the one to the master bedroom. The herringbone floor is waxed charred spruce.
View inside New Stair Hall
The 2nd floor corridor creates a light-filled axial connection to all 4 bedrooms and their amenities.
Between the structural beams is a piece of ceramic, which consolidates the plane of the roof.
Though this particular house was built on-site, Assadi designed the components to mimic prefabrication.
A view of the folding doors that line the courtyard. Cinder block walls are coated in stucco made with sand from Waimanalo and mixed with concrete and water.
A look at the boulder from inside the home.
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