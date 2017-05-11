Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The couple added a half-bathroom to the main level and replaced the tiling, costing them around $6,600 combined.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
The bathroom was enlivened with a wall of hexagonal blue Pratt &amp; Larson tile.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
The powder room is wrapped in Josef Frank wallpaper.
Kenter Powder Room
Handmade deep green ceramic tile covers the wall in the master bath.
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
When remodelling this five-bedroom family home in an Edwardian building in London, design firm AMA decked the three bathrooms in lime green, baby blue, and lemon yellow tiles
Bathroom
The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
The home’s exterior features a smooth, white stucco. An open-air bathroom features a sink constructed using a custom terrazzo made by Mila.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Lisbon firm Aurora Arquitectos and local studio FURO collaborated on the renovation of an 18th-century structure in Vila Real de Santo António, a city in Portugal’s southern Algarve region.
The home has a single bathroom with a tiled shower and small sink. There are some customization options when ordering a Manta North home, including the choice of black or grey light fixtures.
The large bathroom features an open shower, a large window, and a combustion toilet.
The powder room just off the entry hall.
On the ground floor, countertops from Concrete Collaborative add texture.
In the downstairs bathroom, green terrazzo tile picks up on the muted stone finishes in the kitchen.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
One of the home's half-bath—referred to as the "Galaxy Powder Room"—is dressed in wallpaper from Graham &amp; Brown and boasts Heath tile on both the floor and walls.
A powder room has Mulberry Torridon Woodsmoke wallpaper, a white oak counter framing a Kohler sink, and brass accents by way of the Watermark faucet and Wo &amp; We light fixture.
Second bath, Maison JJ Joubert
After: "I wanted to try something that I would try to convince clients to do,
A pink niche in the bathroom resolves the balance of color.
Ann Sacks pillow tiles in the lower level guest bath have a Japanese feel.
The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
The bathrooms can be equipped with a large free-standing bath or shower/wet room.
A whimsical hand-painted mural by local painter Rob Moss Wilson livens up the bathroom adjoining the outdoor tub.
ROAR Architects updated a former women’s refuge in London’s Kentish Town Conservation Area into two interconnected flats for a brother-and-sister duo. Housed in a historic Victorian, each of the flats have their own entrance. The interiors are also differentiated by their distinct color palettes and materials, which the architects designed to reflect the personality of each sibling.
Black-and-white tiles infuse an otherwise minimalist bathroom with style.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
In the bathroom, wood-paneled walls mimic the striations in the rammed earth walls. The wood is wormy chestnut from Urban Salvage in Melbourne, and the counter is recycled blackbutt.
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
Measuring is key. Once you’ve decided on your ideal vanity size, confirm that you have enough clearance around any opening doors, shower stalls, and drawers, as there is nothing worse than installing a big new vanity and not being able to open the bathroom door all the way.
Recessed lights are installed above a ceiling so that the body of the light— the mechanism and wiring—is hidden in the ceiling with a flush bulb or lens.
Home Renovation Tip: Decide on a Sensible Scope of Work
