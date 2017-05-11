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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
“Wallpaper came into the picture, which was totally fun,” Ron says. The new powder room is gussied up with CW Stockwell Martinique wallpaper, a Scarabeo Ceramiche Teorema wash basin, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
Blue Marcato tiles line the pool bathroom. The toilet is by Toto.
On the second level is another bathroom.
A bathroom stands opposite the principal bedroom on the first level.
A look at the principal bathroom. “A lot of new houses don’t feel like they already love their inhabitants. Being able to live in a house that my dad designed is such an amazing, warm feeling,” Lizz says.
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
The newly remodeled bathroom features a sleek black-and-white color palette, with Duravit wall-mounted sinks basking in the filtered light of clerestory windows.
The bathrooms in the Airstream suites fit a lot of great design into a small space.
The home's interior cabinets, closets and bathroom vanities are also made of metal.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
The bathroom window is strategically positioned so that views of the sea can only be seen when the user is seated on the toilet.
“I really enjoy the bathroom space, as the apartment doesn’t have an outdoor space so I tried to create the illusion of green outdoor environment in the bathroom, with the green moss wall, timber tiles, etc.,” says Chen. The bathroom, seen here from the bedroom, also has a retractable clothesline.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.
The second-floor hallway bath features reproduction tile flooring, a vintage-style large mirror, and a double marble-top vanity.
Each room has natural bathroom amenities from Village Common.
The updated hallway bathroom has a lot more personality with a Rejuvenation sink, a Wayfair faucet, and playful floor tile from a local tile shop. For a pop of color, the ceiling was painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball.
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
Recessed cans, a Miseno illuminated mirror, and accent Dutton Brown sconce are all switched separately to provide lighting flexibility.
The sink is from Duravit.
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Mutina tiles have been used for the floor and walls in the kids' bathroom.
Decorated with distinctive vintage and contemporary pieces, this bathroom has loads of individuality.
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
White subway tiles and dark grout give the new bathroom a crisp, clean look.
The bathroom was completely gutted down to the crawlspace and up into the attic.
The renovated bathroom features tiles from Heath Ceramics.
Custom resin panels, designed specifically for the proportion of the shower.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
A geographic lime-green tile pattern was incorporated into the bathroom to complement the sink, which was found in an architectural salvage yard and retains its original color. Photo by Alan Gastelum.