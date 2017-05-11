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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
A powder room is tucked behind the kitchen’s pantry.
The build-out was inspired by a “modern Scandinavian cabin.” Light birch timber contrasts with flat-black elements to allow for a play of natural light in an otherwise dark space. The bathroom sits behind the rear wheels for added headroom in the shower. Five inches were removed from the wheel wells to create additional space in the bathroom.
The lava-stone sink and vanity is placed across the bathroom, maximizing space. The faucets, fashioned after hose reels, tie back to the Flower District. Cheeky phrases like “Some Regrets” and “Get Wild” adorn the tiled shower and bathroom stalls, and other lighthearted Easter eggs like custom ASMR videos on the television and celebrity-told bedtime stories on the telephone lie waiting to be discovered.
A petite floating marble vanity hugs a terrazzo wall. The wallpaper is the The Great Wave by Cole & Son.
The bathroom furniture and cabinetry are built of oak, while the countertops are made from solid white resin.
Many modern bathroom vanities use marble to elevate the style while keeping things elegant. The marble vanity seen here blends seamlessly into the marble wall behind it. Meanwhile, a striking illuminated mirror adds visual interest.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
A guest bathroom is revealed with a sliding pocket door.
A bathroom in a guest room features a new take on traditional square two-tone tiles.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
Floor-to-ceiling glass doors frame the gorgeous outdoor views.
The two bathrooms feature gorgeous Carrara marble wall tiles.
On one side of the cube, black doors that meld with the wall open to reveal an efficient wardrobe and a surprisingly bright marble bedroom.
A simple soaking tub makes for a zen-like bath experience with a view.
In the guest bathroom, penny tiles have been chosen for their cost-effectiveness.
A mirror placed across the rear wall of the bathroom allows users to experience the original length of the school hallway.
The five original lavatories were updated and integrated into the new bathing area.
The mosaic wall uses tiles from Appiani.