Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Kenter Powder Room
The home has a single bathroom with a tiled shower and small sink. There are some customization options when ordering a Manta North home, including the choice of black or grey light fixtures.
Recessed lights are installed above a ceiling so that the body of the light— the mechanism and wiring—is hidden in the ceiling with a flush bulb or lens.
“Wallpaper came into the picture, which was totally fun,” Ron says. The new powder room is gussied up with CW Stockwell Martinique wallpaper, a Scarabeo Ceramiche Teorema wash basin, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
In the downstairs bedroom, the closet was transformed into a full bath.
A glimpse of bathroom behind the closet.
The bathroom is mostly black, allowing selected moments of white to really pop.
The wood also helps define the bathroom and add a sense of privacy in the space, which has largely been left open.
The light, clean profile of the vanity gives the bathroom a sense of spaciousness and modernity.
A small walnut washbasin is built into the exterior wall.
An en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and window seat complete the bedroom. A bridge leads to a guest room, a family bathroom, and two linked children's bedrooms.
Wooden panels provide a contrast of warmth against the white walls and fixtures.
The exaggerated depth of the oversized windowsills are lined with plywood, making them cozy spots to read, watch television, or simply contemplate the landscape.
The first-floor bathroom is divided into separate functions so that it can be used by more than one person at a time: the space includes a water closet,a shower, and a larger area with a pair of sinks. The towel racks and fixtures are from Kohler.
Powder room with borrowed light from glass ceiling over hung wall sink