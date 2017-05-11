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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/floors : terra cotta tile

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
Handmade terra-cotta floor tiles from Onsite Supply + Design line the shared bath. The Vixel wall tiles are from Artedomus, and below the custom shelf is a Vitra Butterfly stool by Sori Yanagi.
A wood-clad bathroom on the lower level features another solarium-like corner, topped with stained glass and surrounded by a private rock garden.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.
In the guest bath, white zellige tiles from Clé line the walls and floors and boast a myriad of undertones, from gray to cream to pink, which sync with the rest of the house.