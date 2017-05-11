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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/counters : marble

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Kenter Powder Room
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The showpiece in the new bathroom is the floating vanity with an integrated sink carved from a block of Nero Marquina marble.
To create a sense of design continuity from the kitchen and living room, the same champagne-bronze hardware is featured in the bathroom.
In the en suite bath on the second floor, a concrete floor gives way to a round, tiled, double-height space that culminates in a skylight. Plants hang on either side of a custom shower-head from Still Bathrooms. The faucets is from Crestial and the pendants are from Spazio Lighting.
Inside Vora Santorini, you’ll find Zirini ceramics, Piet Boon fixtures, Gascoigne and Vasaltis marble, Ceppo di Grey stone, Trizzo and WM lighting, and Bang and Olufsen sound. "All of it is naturally embraced by the traditional, white interior walls and the black volcanic rocks of Santorini," says Bellonias.
The en suite in the master bedroom on the first floor features marble and timber veneer finishes.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
A marble trough sink lines a wall in the bright master bath, complete with an oversized soaking tub and glass walk-in shower.
Kenza recently renovated her parlor floor powder room, which is tucked behind the staircase.
A petite floating marble vanity hugs a terrazzo wall. The wallpaper is the The Great Wave by Cole & Son.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
The second-floor hallway bath features reproduction tile flooring, a vintage-style large mirror, and a double marble-top vanity.
The minimalist bathroom provides a calm, introspective experience.
Master Bathroom with Palisades Bianco Hand-Crafted 3”x12” Subway Style Ceramic Tiles
The design team embraced Ibiza's upscale club culture when designing the hotel's two signature restaurants, the modern Asian cuisine-based Izakaya and The Butcher, an upscale seasonal "burger joint."
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The two bathrooms feature gorgeous Carrara marble wall tiles.
This room also has a separate walk-in shower.
A beautifully designed, light-filled bathroom features a deep Victoria + Albert freestanding tub, an original marble mantle, a large black marble-topped vanity, and an encaustic concrete-tiled floor.
On one side of the cube, black doors that meld with the wall open to reveal an efficient wardrobe and a surprisingly bright marble bedroom.
In the guest bathroom, Givone installed a hand-chiseled sink made of 17th-century marble quarried from the hills outside of Rome.
Tom bored a hole in a marble sink—formerly a water fountain basin at a park in Philadelphia—and added a Hudson Reed faucet
Thiss Scandi-inspired two-story home near Lake Malakhovskoye in Russia by Russian practice INT2 Architecture has a commodious pastel colored laundry room with a cozy little sewing nook.