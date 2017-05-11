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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/floors : vinyl

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The large bathroom features an open shower, a large window, and a combustion toilet.
The bathroom is outfitted with a composting toilet and a large window. The designers placed storage beneath the stair treads that lead to the main bedroom.
In the bathroom, a mottled Japanese tile from Academy Tiles brings texture and warmth. Plywood makes for an excellent material for shelving.
The colors for all the finishing touches were workshopped on-site, and Dunin and team pieced together their palette through experimentation… even if it meant 10 samples of grout. “We drove the builder crazy,” she laughs.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
Brass and marble accents, a large wall-mounted sink, and a geometric mirror create a serene bath retreat.
“I really enjoy the bathroom space, as the apartment doesn’t have an outdoor space so I tried to create the illusion of green outdoor environment in the bathroom, with the green moss wall, timber tiles, etc.,” says Chen. The bathroom, seen here from the bedroom, also has a retractable clothesline.
In the bathroom, "Laminex Aquapanel was selected in wet areas to meet the weight restriction and potential of cracking tiles," Harry said.