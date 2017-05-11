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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/showers : open

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The open bath in the master bathroom; on the left, glass blocks bring some light into the adjacent stairwell.
This added bathroom, just off the pool deck, was designed to be resilient to water, with Heath Ceramic tiles cladding both the walls and floors. The California Faucet fixtures come directly out of the wall, above a Duravit sink, next to a Pottery Barn Windsor mirror and Quiet Town curtains.
Now, the blue bathroom is one of the homeowners' favorite spaces. "We love showering in our blue cabin,
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
The large bathroom features an open shower, a large window, and a combustion toilet.
A pink niche in the bathroom resolves the balance of color.
The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
In the bathroom, an Astra Walker fixture with a bronze finish lends an elegant quality that offsets the organic texture of the plywood vanity.
Blue Marcato tiles line the pool bathroom. The toilet is by Toto.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
The bathroom maximizes space and efficiency with a European-style glass shower, full tile in the bathroom, and high-end fixtures. All Wheelhaus homes use shower and faucet fixtures that minimize the waste of water.
The colors for all the finishing touches were workshopped on-site, and Dunin and team pieced together their palette through experimentation… even if it meant 10 samples of grout. “We drove the builder crazy,” she laughs.
Partial walls and white subway tile create a spacious feeling for the bathroom.
Handmade terra-cotta floor tiles from Onsite Supply + Design line the shared bath. The Vixel wall tiles are from Artedomus, and below the custom shelf is a Vitra Butterfly stool by Sori Yanagi.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
At the rear of the home, the bathroom offers a 42-inch-wide shower, as well as a central vanity and toilet.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
The brass fixtures are from Gessie’s GOCCIA series. Brass borders add "a sharp edge to the tiled, curved spaces." The scalloping appears in this space on a large deconstructed scale as well as in the curved detail of the floating vanity.
The spacious main bathroom (a former bedroom), joins marble, brass, and green elements. It is innovative for its use of "micro-spaces" that are subdivided and contained within the scalloping of the rear wall. They are meant to make each element feel special and separate, dividing a large room into smaller spaces that "hug you as you use them."
In the en suite bath on the second floor, a concrete floor gives way to a round, tiled, double-height space that culminates in a skylight. Plants hang on either side of a custom shower-head from Still Bathrooms. The faucets is from Crestial and the pendants are from Spazio Lighting.
Even the bathroom grants views. Sleek wood elements complement the white-and-black fixtures and details.
The master bathroom features cement Cigar Shop tiles by Clé Tile. The tub is made of black-honed absolute granite with plumbing ﬁxtures by Dornbracht. The lighting is the Double Octopus by Autoban for De La Espada.
Green floor tiles add a surprising pop of color to this bathroom.
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
The master bath includes a floating double-vanity, teak cabinets, and an oversized shower.
The master bathroom uses plastered shower walls and a large window to maintain a simple, direct rapport with the outdoors.
The cabin's single bathroom is located adjacent to the master bedroom and is covered in ocher-colored tile. A fenced-in outdoor bathing area is accessible via a sliding glass door.
Opposite the sink, steel shelving adds storage with a minimal profile.
The former jack-and-jill bathroom is now accessible from both the living room and bedroom.
The majority of the boys’ bathroom is clad in economic, white ceramic tile. A band of yellow tiles delineates each boy’s personal area, and the color continues across the ceiling. The Andy Warhol pixelated tiles by Dune were an indulgence, and they were used sparingly for impact.
The taps and showers are from the Pipe collection by Marcel Wanders for Boffi. "I have always liked this product but never had an opportunity to use it," says architect Ian Moore. "When my clients said they wanted to retain a feeling of the original industrial character of the building, I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to use them."
A Duravit sink is paired with a Kohler faucet.
In the downstairs bedroom, the closet was transformed into a full bath.
Thermory Wood lines the shower pan area in the smaller bathroom with an east-facing view. A Nebia showerhead reduces water use by 65% compared to traditional showerheads.
The bathrooms have been updated but still maintain a distinct midcentury vibe.
McCrae House 1
For a clean and minimal aesthetic, white and gray tiles are paired with pine wood in the bathroom.
White subway tile wraps around the simple modern bathroom.
The only full bathroom is also located upstairs. A complete renovation included new tile, a stand-alone soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.
The master bath was the largest renovation project of the home. "We ended up extending the bathroom, removing the dressing area and the small original bathroom, and gutted the whole thing," she says. "This created a larger master bath with a free-standing tub and double showers." Then, they added open glass panels and had a custom concrete sink made by Trueform Concrete. On the floor lies custom-cut, chevron -atterned, gray tile and 2' by 16' glossy subway tiles that are stacked horizontally.
The bathroom has a similarly rustic elegance.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
The bathroom window is strategically positioned so that views of the sea can only be seen when the user is seated on the toilet.
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
The master bath of Highlands Ranch features twin Duravit cabinets with concrete sinks, all lit from above by an automated skylight. SGS' design provides passive cooling when coupled with the garden-level windows. The ocean view shower provides a seamless indoor/outdoor bathing experience.
Tru Form Tiny custom makes all their stainless steel showers.
In the guest bath, white zellige tiles from Clé line the walls and floors and boast a myriad of undertones, from gray to cream to pink, which sync with the rest of the house.
Located next to the entry hall near both bedrooms, the bathroom is fitted with Hansgrohe and Toto fixtures.
A clean and simple bathroom add to the modern feel of the space.
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