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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
After: "I wanted to try something that I would try to convince clients to do,
Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
Even the bathroom grants views. Sleek wood elements complement the white-and-black fixtures and details.
A peek at the powder room off to the side of the kitchen.
A look at the only full bathroom in the original structure. The space features the original redwood paneling with updated fixtures and finishes.
Thermory Wood lines the shower pan area in the smaller bathroom with an east-facing view. A Nebia showerhead reduces water use by 65% compared to traditional showerheads.
A long line of mirrors makes the compact bathroom feel more spacious.
“I really enjoy the bathroom space, as the apartment doesn’t have an outdoor space so I tried to create the illusion of green outdoor environment in the bathroom, with the green moss wall, timber tiles, etc.,” says Chen. The bathroom, seen here from the bedroom, also has a retractable clothesline.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
A freestanding bath lies underneath skylights in the master bathroom.
Bathed in Light To help disperse light in the newly opened-up interior, the designers clad the roof over the guest bathroom with Danpalon, a translucent polycarbonate that brings in lots of softened natural light. The walls and door are frosted glass. Says Kyprianou: “You can’t see much through the glass—just silhouettes—so our guests don’t mind!” danpalon.com.au Hung Up With the budget running out toward the end of the project, Kyprianou wanted to avoid forking out for a custom-designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. So he conceived of a simple and cheap storage solution: drilling holes through the wooden roof trusses and feeding inexpensive aluminum closet rods through. junolightinggroup.com
The angled tile floor-pad designates the entrance to the bathtub area.
“This collection blends together industrial and minimalist style, while also responding to the demand for furnishings that can fit into smaller, urban spaces—such as apartment or guest baths, as well as powder rooms,” says Mark Wolinsky, President of WETSTYLE.
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.
When redesigning “Madmen” actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, architect Funn Roberts installed custom shoji-style screens of to conceal the closet and provide privacy for the adjacent shower and soaking tub.
Powder room with borrowed light from glass ceiling over hung wall sink
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
Everleigh Room
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.