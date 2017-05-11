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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/walls : marble

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Marble Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
In a bathroom otherwise dominated by the neutral tones of Statuario marble, a powder-pink wall of cabinetry adds a colorful contrast—and creates ample storage to boot.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The en suite in the master bedroom on the first floor features marble and timber veneer finishes.
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
A marble trough sink lines a wall in the bright master bath, complete with an oversized soaking tub and glass walk-in shower.
The bathrooms in the Airstream suites fit a lot of great design into a small space.
The bathroom features wall-mounted Duravit washbasins and custom shelves for eyeglasses.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
Brass and marble accents, a large wall-mounted sink, and a geometric mirror create a serene bath retreat.
Custom bathroom vanities have the benefit of being tailored for space efficiency and personal use. Breakfast Woodworks created this custom teak vanity for a master bathroom.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The two bathrooms feature gorgeous Carrara marble wall tiles.
On one side of the cube, black doors that meld with the wall open to reveal an efficient wardrobe and a surprisingly bright marble bedroom.
Smooth, handleless joinery are a classical, but nonetheless creative way to make storage systems beautifully discreet with ample room for storage.
The bathroom’s hexagonal marble tiles are by Ann Sacks, and the fixture, mirror, and wall cabinet are all by Duravit. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The private bathroom features a wetroom style open enclsoure, linear drain,Quartzite tile, and a concealed mirrored medicine cabinet. The fixtures are by Fantini.
KALLISTA, Laura Kirar Marble Console Table
Rich Veracruz marble lines one wall of the bathroom, black-and-white tiles of various sizes clad another.