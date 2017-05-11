Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Jahanshahi helped the family save costs by designing a playful bathroom for the boys that includes subway tile, red grout, and materials from Ikea.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
The home’s exterior features a smooth, white stucco. An open-air bathroom features a sink constructed using a custom terrazzo made by Mila.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
Home Renovation Tip: Decide on a Sensible Scope of Work
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
The small bathroom inside the shipping container at the entrance. The inside walls have been painted white to create a sleek, minimal appearance.
The guest bath features Artistic Tile stone mosaic flooring and walls of Ann Sacks Blue Celeste Field tile and Stone Source Luce Di Ceramica Pumpkin tile.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
Concreteworks installed a custom concrete sink in the master bathroom, which is finished with Lacava Signo faucets and surrounding penny tile by Ann Sacks.
The build-out was inspired by a “modern Scandinavian cabin.” Light birch timber contrasts with flat-black elements to allow for a play of natural light in an otherwise dark space. The bathroom sits behind the rear wheels for added headroom in the shower. Five inches were removed from the wheel wells to create additional space in the bathroom.
The tiled roof in the bathroom was one of the most challenging aspects of the fit-out. “We used an extremely durable tile and applied it with a healthy mixture of elastic glues and flexible mortar,” says designer Welsh Weinberger. “The framed structure the tiles ultimately sit on is solid enough to hopefully reduce any flexing of the bus itself. That being said, you haven’t tiled until you try to cement board and penny tile a school bus roofline!”
A peek into the new ground-floor guest bathroom, which is finished in pink paint.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
Cobalt blue wall tile brightens the bathroom and contributes to the home’s palette, which juxtaposes earth tones with primary colors.
A marble trough sink lines a wall in the bright master bath, complete with an oversized soaking tub and glass walk-in shower.
The full bathroom offers enough space and storage, with a porthole window above the loo.
The designers specified Nero Marquina tile in a 2"x12" honed finish to cover the bathroom floor "for a dramatic yet seamless look in the large master bathroom."
Sommer and Costello combined Derengge Two-Handle Faucets in matte black with the Lucent Light Shop Vortice Sconce over CB2 mirrors.
The master bedroom features an updated ensuite bathroom, with another full bathroom available for the second bedroom.
The bathroom and vanity area balance a sparse aesthetic with luxurious finishes.
Bathroom
Located behind the kitchen beneath the mezzanine, the bathroom makes up for its lack of natural light with bright lights and mirrored cabinets that create the illusion of spaciousness.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
Each bedroom comes with a private bathroom.
The bathroom furniture and cabinetry are built of oak, while the countertops are made from solid white resin.
The redesigned bedroom and ensuite bathroom.
A blue bathroom.
Large-format tiles, a glass-enclosed tub and shower combo, and elegant gold fixtures create a luxurious bath retreat.
Montreal bathroom
Recessed cans, a Miseno illuminated mirror, and accent Dutton Brown sconce are all switched separately to provide lighting flexibility.
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.
Similar in structure to the freestanding cabinet unit, but with exposed storage shelves rather than closed-door cupboards, the console vanity creates a light and elegant look.
A peek inside the bathroom. This space is lined with matte white tiles and pale gray grout.
Furniture, decor, and artwork were kept to a minimum and carefully chosen to complement the pure and practical theme of the retreat. For instance, a transitional space with a window box daybed was created adjacent to the master bedroom as a buffer between the public and private areas, so a bedroom door wasn’t needed.
The full bathroom includes Ann Sacks tiles, a wall-hung toilet and a black and white color scheme.
In the master bathroom, Forncae Briono tiles line the floor and walls.
The two bathrooms feature gorgeous Carrara marble wall tiles.
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
The children's bathroom features Mutina's azulej cubo grigio floor and wall tiling.
This room also has a separate walk-in shower.
A bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower.
On one side of the cube, black doors that meld with the wall open to reveal an efficient wardrobe and a surprisingly bright marble bedroom.
In the guest bathroom, penny tiles have been chosen for their cost-effectiveness.
The bathroom has an elevated shower area with frosted glass windows that look out to a quiet alley.
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.
Sandblasted glass gives the bathroom window a frosted finish and—together with white mosaic tiles and mirrors—brightens the small space.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
12