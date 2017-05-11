Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/counters : stone

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The powder bathroom features a custom stone sink and white oak vanity base built by the homeowner.
A sink located on lower level was installed as a place to wash off sand after returning from the beach—which is just a 10-minute walk away. The sink, wall, and flooring surrounding it are made of marés. Part of the flooring bears resembles to terrazzo; called "trespol," it's a mix of cement, marés powder, and small pebbles. Unlike terrazzo, the top surface of trespol is not polished.
The bathroom features the same stone as the kitchen countertops, providing visual interest in the otherwise white bathroom.
The team used concrete roofing throughout, allowing the material history evident in the formwork and natural imperfections to come through.
Each of the 10 bathrooms exudes unique charm, celebrating the area's traditional architecture.
The lava-stone sink and vanity is placed across the bathroom, maximizing space. The faucets, fashioned after hose reels, tie back to the Flower District. Cheeky phrases like “Some Regrets” and “Get Wild” adorn the tiled shower and bathroom stalls, and other lighthearted Easter eggs like custom ASMR videos on the television and celebrity-told bedtime stories on the telephone lie waiting to be discovered.
An elegant floating stone sink fits in with the home’s vernacular.
Many modern bathroom vanities use marble to elevate the style while keeping things elegant. The marble vanity seen here blends seamlessly into the marble wall behind it. Meanwhile, a striking illuminated mirror adds visual interest.
bathroom
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The bathroom
Beautiful views from the bathroom window.
Both the kitchen and bathroom of the house feature slim brass faucets.
Home features two ensuite baths