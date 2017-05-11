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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/floors : cement tile

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Handmade deep green ceramic tile covers the wall in the master bath.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
The powder room just off the entry hall.
One of the home's half-bath—referred to as the "Galaxy Powder Room"—is dressed in wallpaper from Graham &amp; Brown and boasts Heath tile on both the floor and walls.
A pink niche in the bathroom resolves the balance of color.
The master bathroom features cement Cigar Shop tiles by Clé Tile. The tub is made of black-honed absolute granite with plumbing ﬁxtures by Dornbracht. The lighting is the Double Octopus by Autoban for De La Espada.
The bathroom is entirely white cement waterproof plaster with natural concrete on the floor, and a hand-poured concrete sink.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
This room also has a separate walk-in shower.
A beautifully designed, light-filled bathroom features a deep Victoria + Albert freestanding tub, an original marble mantle, a large black marble-topped vanity, and an encaustic concrete-tiled floor.
The powder room received a simple, yet stunning transformation with white paint, modern sconces from Cedar & Moss, and the addition of graphic black and white cement tile from Ann Sacks that wraps the wall.
A bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower.
The new casita bathroom features a custom concrete sink, plaster walls, and custom concrete tile.