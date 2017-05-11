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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The home’s exterior features a smooth, white stucco. An open-air bathroom features a sink constructed using a custom terrazzo made by Mila.
ROAR Architects updated a former women’s refuge in London’s Kentish Town Conservation Area into two interconnected flats for a brother-and-sister duo. Housed in a historic Victorian, each of the flats have their own entrance. The interiors are also differentiated by their distinct color palettes and materials, which the architects designed to reflect the personality of each sibling.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
The second bathroom features a vanity with similar detailing.
A sink located on lower level was installed as a place to wash off sand after returning from the beach—which is just a 10-minute walk away. The sink, wall, and flooring surrounding it are made of marés. Part of the flooring bears resembles to terrazzo; called "trespol," it's a mix of cement, marés powder, and small pebbles. Unlike terrazzo, the top surface of trespol is not polished.
"The idea was to execute the terrazzo material in the finest way possible without any seams, and deliver a warm but minimalist bathroom," explains Frama.
A solid terrazzo sink juts out from the wall with an integrated wooden drawer. The mirror conceals an oak cabinet.
The second bathroom.
Floating Bathroom Vanity
Bathroom
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
A large skylight brings much daylight into the interiors.