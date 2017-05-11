Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
In the bathroom, an Astra Walker fixture with a bronze finish lends an elegant quality that offsets the organic texture of the plywood vanity.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
The guest bath features Artistic Tile stone mosaic flooring and walls of Ann Sacks Blue Celeste Field tile and Stone Source Luce Di Ceramica Pumpkin tile.
At the rear of the home, the bathroom offers a 42-inch-wide shower, as well as a central vanity and toilet.
Even the bathroom grants views. Sleek wood elements complement the white-and-black fixtures and details.
Even the bathrooms have spectacular views. A skylight allows glimpses of the sky from the shower.
Green floor tiles add a surprising pop of color to this bathroom.
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
White subway tile wraps around the simple modern bathroom.
A glimpse of bathroom behind the closet.
A horizontal glass pane stretches the length of the bathroom, illuminating the redesigned space from above.
The bathrooms in the Airstream suites fit a lot of great design into a small space.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The lava-stone sink and vanity is placed across the bathroom, maximizing space. The faucets, fashioned after hose reels, tie back to the Flower District. Cheeky phrases like “Some Regrets” and “Get Wild” adorn the tiled shower and bathroom stalls, and other lighthearted Easter eggs like custom ASMR videos on the television and celebrity-told bedtime stories on the telephone lie waiting to be discovered.
Floating Bathroom Vanity
Bathroom
An elegant floating stone sink fits in with the home’s vernacular.
“I really enjoy the bathroom space, as the apartment doesn’t have an outdoor space so I tried to create the illusion of green outdoor environment in the bathroom, with the green moss wall, timber tiles, etc.,” says Chen. The bathroom, seen here from the bedroom, also has a retractable clothesline.
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
The master bath of Highlands Ranch features twin Duravit cabinets with concrete sinks, all lit from above by an automated skylight. SGS' design provides passive cooling when coupled with the garden-level windows. The ocean view shower provides a seamless indoor/outdoor bathing experience.
In the guest bath, white zellige tiles from Clé line the walls and floors and boast a myriad of undertones, from gray to cream to pink, which sync with the rest of the house.
“With their careful planning, use of light and color, and the elimination of all unnecessary elements, even the smallest room in the hotel feels spacious,” says Kurilenko.
An industrial-inspired bathroom has fixtures that look like sections of cut pipes.
The custom towel rails in this bathroom are also meant to mimic branches.
The bathroom
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
The children's bathroom features Mutina's azulej cubo grigio floor and wall tiling.
The bathroom integrates a sense of the outdoors.
On one side of the cube, black doors that meld with the wall open to reveal an efficient wardrobe and a surprisingly bright marble bedroom.
This home in Melbourne by design duo Kathryn Robson and Susie Cohen has deep nook shelves at one end of the wardrobe, which gives the bathroom a warm, natural and organic feel.
An opaque glass wall which extends the length of the tub, allows filtered light into the bath space. All white elements allow the light to reflect, creating a bright interior.
The bathroom has an elevated shower area with frosted glass windows that look out to a quiet alley.
The main bath falls to the "white" family of objects designed by Fiedler Marciano Architecture and is one of architect Mark Fiedler's favorite rooms in the home.
A large skylight brings much daylight into the interiors.
In the bathroom, "Laminex Aquapanel was selected in wet areas to meet the weight restriction and potential of cracking tiles," Harry said.
Thiss Scandi-inspired two-story home near Lake Malakhovskoye in Russia by Russian practice INT2 Architecture has a commodious pastel colored laundry room with a cozy little sewing nook.
The minimalist bathroom design features an open shower and a freestanding tub.
The new powder room includes a wall-hung Toto toilet and wall-hung Duravit sink, white subway wall tiles and charcoal gray medium hex floor tiles to create a functional space that feels larger than it is.
Meg Home | Olson Kundig
The custom design sandblasted shower glass mimics the fossil porcelain tile on the opposite wall. The minimalist design is accessible.
The private bathroom features a wetroom style open enclsoure, linear drain,Quartzite tile, and a concealed mirrored medicine cabinet. The fixtures are by Fantini.
The bathroom includes a sink Bornstein discovered in a secondhand store.