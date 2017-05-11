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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/lighting : wall

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Eric added a skylight and new wood in a chevron pattern to the ceiling. The green concrete sink is from Concretti Designs and the floors are Kayan river pebble mosaic by Pebblino Mosaici. April stripped and sanded down a kitchen cabinet for storage, and added plaid wallpaper to the interior.
The designers enlivened one of the bathrooms with vertical pink tile and drawer pulls.
The open bath in the master bathroom; on the left, glass blocks bring some light into the adjacent stairwell.
Now, the blue bathroom is one of the homeowners' favorite spaces. "We love showering in our blue cabin,
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
The home has a single bathroom with a tiled shower and small sink. There are some customization options when ordering a Manta North home, including the choice of black or grey light fixtures.
The powder room just off the entry hall.
On the ground floor, countertops from Concrete Collaborative add texture.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
A powder room has Mulberry Torridon Woodsmoke wallpaper, a white oak counter framing a Kohler sink, and brass accents by way of the Watermark faucet and Wo &amp; We light fixture.
Ann Sacks pillow tiles in the lower level guest bath have a Japanese feel.
The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
Black-and-white tiles infuse an otherwise minimalist bathroom with style.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
The bathroom’s warm, natural finishes include a brass faucet and wood paneling.
“Wallpaper came into the picture, which was totally fun,” Ron says. The new powder room is gussied up with CW Stockwell Martinique wallpaper, a Scarabeo Ceramiche Teorema wash basin, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
Ali chose a wall tile that reflects the early ’70s era when the building was constructed. The oversized yellow wall lights are from IKEA.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
A look at the principal bathroom. “A lot of new houses don’t feel like they already love their inhabitants. Being able to live in a house that my dad designed is such an amazing, warm feeling,” Lizz says.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
A freestanding Kohler Ceric bath anchors one side of the emerald-tiled bathroom.
All the bathrooms, including the downstairs powder room, feature white penny tiling.
In the kid’s bath, the dimensional tiles are designed by Kho Liang Ie for MOSA, the colorful tapware is by Vola, and the light fixtures are from Barn Lighting. “It’s all kind of mismatched and playful,” says Tang.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
In the rear wing, which is used by the two teenage boys, the bathroom is split into two—a separate toilet and a shower—with a library in the circulation space between.
In the en suite bath on the second floor, a concrete floor gives way to a round, tiled, double-height space that culminates in a skylight. Plants hang on either side of a custom shower-head from Still Bathrooms. The faucets is from Crestial and the pendants are from Spazio Lighting.
A powder room is tucked behind the kitchen’s pantry.
Inside Vora Santorini, you’ll find Zirini ceramics, Piet Boon fixtures, Gascoigne and Vasaltis marble, Ceppo di Grey stone, Trizzo and WM lighting, and Bang and Olufsen sound. "All of it is naturally embraced by the traditional, white interior walls and the black volcanic rocks of Santorini," says Bellonias.
A peek into the new ground-floor guest bathroom, which is finished in pink paint.
The en suite in the master bedroom on the first floor features marble and timber veneer finishes.
In recreating the bathroom, Mendes employed a wall-mounted sink, white-painted walls and black hexagonal floor tile.
The master bath includes a floating double-vanity, teak cabinets, and an oversized shower.
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
Cobalt blue wall tile brightens the bathroom and contributes to the home’s palette, which juxtaposes earth tones with primary colors.
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