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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A bathroom with a corner shower.
The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
Lisbon firm Aurora Arquitectos and local studio FURO collaborated on the renovation of an 18th-century structure in Vila Real de Santo António, a city in Portugal’s southern Algarve region.
The trees around the home help to filter and soften the sunlight that pours into this bath on the second level.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
The bathrooms have been updated but still maintain a distinct midcentury vibe.
A creative couple remodeled a workman's cottage on the northern edge of Brooklyn. Margarita McGrath and Scott Oliver of Noroof Architects termed the 1,650-square-foot brick house "Pushmi-Pullyu," in reference to the interior-exterior flow.
Each of the 10 bathrooms exudes unique charm, celebrating the area's traditional architecture.
The bathroom sink is large, yet thin metal walls keep it unobtrusive.
The bathroom
The bathroom has classic square tiles on the walls, rising up to the ceiling for a modern touch.
In the 1930s in Australia, bungalows that were built in the Arts and Crafts style were often designed to have their decorative
In the guest bathroom, penny tiles have been chosen for their cost-effectiveness.
Sandblasted glass gives the bathroom window a frosted finish and—together with white mosaic tiles and mirrors—brightens the small space.
In the guest bathroom, penny tiles were chosen “because they’re incredibly economical, utilitarian, and we liked their kitschy feel,” explains Gaffney.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
Robertson--with the help of developers Katie Nichols and John Walker, who were heavily involved in the design process--finished the guest bathroom with Modwalls tiles and a sink they found on eBay. They used a piece of marine plywood, leftover from building the front-porch steps, to create a counter on which the sink could sit--and where the family can rest their toothbrushes. To the right of the sink is a Toto dual-flush toilet, which is great for conserving water but has proven problematic for toilet training, as American potty seats aren't designed to fit these Japanese basins.