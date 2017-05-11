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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/counters : tile

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
The children’s bathroom features a sink from Reece and Pittorica tiles from Classic Ceramics.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
A powder room is tucked behind the kitchen’s pantry.
McCrae House 1
"All bathrooms are ‘deconstructed’ into a series of wet area alcoves," say the architects.
The home features one full bath and three partial baths.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
bathroom
The angled tile floor-pad designates the entrance to the bathtub area.
At the sink area is built-in storage and a floating glass medicine cabinet.