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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/floors : dark hardwood

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

After: "I wanted to try something that I would try to convince clients to do,
A sliding barn door accesses the bathroom, where the Jungbauers installed a compost toilet and low-flow fixtures for the sink and the shower.
Kenza recently renovated her parlor floor powder room, which is tucked behind the staircase.
Brass and marble accents, a large wall-mounted sink, and a geometric mirror create a serene bath retreat.
The minimalist bathroom provides a calm, introspective experience.
A floating sink and mirror add to the airy feel of the home, creating a larger sense of space.
The design team embraced Ibiza's upscale club culture when designing the hotel's two signature restaurants, the modern Asian cuisine-based Izakaya and The Butcher, an upscale seasonal "burger joint."
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
Decorated with distinctive vintage and contemporary pieces, this bathroom has loads of individuality.
The result is a visually clean house composed of a pure vernacular shape, with all functional elements distilled to their basic requirements.
The master bathroom is softly lit by a skylight. The bath, by Laufen, is sunk into the floor to maintain a feeling of space.