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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/floors : travertine

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

On the second level is another bathroom.
A bathroom stands opposite the principal bedroom on the first level.
The main bathroom is clad in travertine and maintains the understated color palette found throughout the home.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.