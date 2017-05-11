Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/tubs : soaking

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Soaking Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The highlight of one of the upstairs bathrooms for the girls is this custom mirror that can rotate and adjust to their height as they grow.
A full bathroom now fills part of the original living space. Dark Fiandre floor tiles contrast with a mix of bright white matte and gloss wall tiles. A Glo Ball wall sconce from Flos is the perfect playful addition to this modern bath.
The only full bathroom is also located upstairs. A complete renovation included new tile, a stand-alone soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.
In the bathhouse, "clay bricks slip-glazed on two sides are laid with contrasting mortar to match the raw clay color of the other sides," says the firm.
Skylights allow light to move across dark spaces throughout the day.
Bisazza's Mahdavi Collection was designed by India Mahdavi, who selected playful colors like strawberry, blueberry, and pistachio for the line.
The bathroom includes operable windows, which provide a fireplace and outdoor view while bathing.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
One such vacation inspired the tub, made of aromatic hinoki wood, in the master bathroom.
Recessed cans, a Miseno illuminated mirror, and accent Dutton Brown sconce are all switched separately to provide lighting flexibility.
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.
The children's bathroom features Mutina's azulej cubo grigio floor and wall tiling.
White subway tiles and dark grout give the new bathroom a crisp, clean look.
The bathroom was completely gutted down to the crawlspace and up into the attic.
A simple soaking tub makes for a zen-like bath experience with a view.
An opaque glass wall which extends the length of the tub, allows filtered light into the bath space. All white elements allow the light to reflect, creating a bright interior.
The bathtub is by Victoria + Albert and the Terre Ruggine tiles are by Iris Ceramica.
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.
When redesigning “Madmen” actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, architect Funn Roberts installed custom shoji-style screens of to conceal the closet and provide privacy for the adjacent shower and soaking tub.
In the bathroom, the sink is by Kohler and the tub is by Maax.
Natural materials connect the master bath with the setting. A sunken tub within the floor provides the perfect retreat.
A geographic lime-green tile pattern was incorporated into the bathroom to complement the sink, which was found in an architectural salvage yard and retains its original color. Photo by Alan Gastelum.
Everleigh Room
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.