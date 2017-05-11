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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Lisbon firm Aurora Arquitectos and local studio FURO collaborated on the renovation of an 18th-century structure in Vila Real de Santo António, a city in Portugal’s southern Algarve region.
A pink niche in the bathroom resolves the balance of color.
The bathrooms can be equipped with a large free-standing bath or shower/wet room.
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
The idea for the planted bathtub arrived after Chu decided to create a glass ceiling in the bathroom. “The sunlight poured in and brought these old bath tiles back to life, and we knew we wanted to plant the bathtub,” he says. “Once we had unravelled the ceiling, we knew what needed to be there.”
The master bathroom features cement Cigar Shop tiles by Clé Tile. The tub is made of black-honed absolute granite with plumbing ﬁxtures by Dornbracht. The lighting is the Double Octopus by Autoban for De La Espada.
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
The majority of the boys’ bathroom is clad in economic, white ceramic tile. A band of yellow tiles delineates each boy’s personal area, and the color continues across the ceiling. The Andy Warhol pixelated tiles by Dune were an indulgence, and they were used sparingly for impact.
A marble trough sink lines a wall in the bright master bath, complete with an oversized soaking tub and glass walk-in shower.
A look at the only full bathroom in the original structure. The space features the original redwood paneling with updated fixtures and finishes.
The bathrooms have been updated but still maintain a distinct midcentury vibe.
The home's interior cabinets, closets and bathroom vanities are also made of metal.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.
Located next to the entry hall near both bedrooms, the bathroom is fitted with Hansgrohe and Toto fixtures.
White washed bathroom
Recessed cans, a Miseno illuminated mirror, and accent Dutton Brown sconce are all switched separately to provide lighting flexibility.
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
The kid's bathroom on the second floor is lined with white penny tile and white square tiles in a running bond pattern. The wallpaper is from Juju papers.
The children's bathroom features Mutina's azulej cubo grigio floor and wall tiling.
Dunbar describes the bathroom as an outside-in room because it has light, air, and sometimes, when it drizzles and the skylight left open, even rain. Designed for exactly these circumstances, a blue-glass mosaic tile floor is laid at an angle to drain with ease.
The finish palette in the bathroom relates to the kitchen for consistency.
Sandblasted glass gives the bathroom window a frosted finish and—together with white mosaic tiles and mirrors—brightens the small space.
The bathroom, located just adjacent to the kitchen, features a pattern of gray and turquoise tiles that climbs from the floors up the walls. They serve as a burst of color among the predominately white walls elsewhere, transforming the bathroom into one of the apartment’s most striking spaces.