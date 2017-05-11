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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Bathroom
A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
In the downstairs bathroom, green terrazzo tile picks up on the muted stone finishes in the kitchen.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
A bespoke copper bathtub and matching tapware is framed by expansive mountainside views.
A freestanding Kohler Ceric bath anchors one side of the emerald-tiled bathroom.
The colors for all the finishing touches were workshopped on-site, and Dunin and team pieced together their palette through experimentation… even if it meant 10 samples of grout. “We drove the builder crazy,” she laughs.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
The trees around the home help to filter and soften the sunlight that pours into this bath on the second level.
The highlight of one of the upstairs bathrooms for the girls is this custom mirror that can rotate and adjust to their height as they grow.
"The idea was to execute the terrazzo material in the finest way possible without any seams, and deliver a warm but minimalist bathroom," explains Frama.
The master bath was the largest renovation project of the home. "We ended up extending the bathroom, removing the dressing area and the small original bathroom, and gutted the whole thing," she says. "This created a larger master bath with a free-standing tub and double showers." Then, they added open glass panels and had a custom concrete sink made by Trueform Concrete. On the floor lies custom-cut, chevron -atterned, gray tile and 2' by 16' glossy subway tiles that are stacked horizontally.
A cast-iron tub from Signature Hardware sits beneath a large window; the unlacquered brass faucet is from Waterworks.
The children's bathroom.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
The bathroom includes operable windows, which provide a fireplace and outdoor view while bathing.
A skylight illuminates the master bathroom, which is entirely outfitted with Arblu Tulip fixtures. The orange floor is Kenbrock K2 studded rubber. Note how the divisional wall stops short of the ceiling—a decision that the architects implemented to “create volume and height, which celebrate the curve of the ceiling.”
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
A freestanding bath lies underneath skylights in the master bathroom.
One such vacation inspired the tub, made of aromatic hinoki wood, in the master bathroom.
A skylight allows natural light to flow over the freestanding tub. The taps, soap dispenser, and pedal bin are by Vipp.
The lighting fixture were made by Studio Wok.
bathroom
A large curved sliding wall separates the master bathroom from an open net over the study below.
The wood also helps define the bathroom and add a sense of privacy in the space, which has largely been left open.
In another bathroom, white penny rounds cover the walls. The original window and casework give off historic gravitas and provide a thoughtful counterpoint to the modern tile treatment.
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A beautifully designed, light-filled bathroom features a deep Victoria + Albert freestanding tub, an original marble mantle, a large black marble-topped vanity, and an encaustic concrete-tiled floor.
A simple soaking tub makes for a zen-like bath experience with a view.
The bathtub is by Victoria + Albert and the Terre Ruggine tiles are by Iris Ceramica.
The exaggerated depth of the oversized windowsills are lined with plywood, making them cozy spots to read, watch television, or simply contemplate the landscape.
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.
The oversized custom made concrete trough sink sits on a bronze base with a beautiful patina, industrial coper piping and taps. The mirror, which is suspended from the ceiling by braided leather straps, was manufactured by PSS Design Cult. An xl oval NativeStone bathtub.
A large skylight brings much daylight into the interiors.
The five original lavatories were updated and integrated into the new bathing area.
The minimalist bathroom design features an open shower and a freestanding tub.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
Minimal Modern Addition Sebastian and Tanja DiGrande's quest for natural light and open, modern design led them to Klopf Architecture in San Francisco. Working hand-in-hand with homeowner/designer Tanja DiGrande, Klopf collaborated on a modern addition to the rear of a traditional-style home. The idea was to depart from the original style completely to draw a distinction between the original house and any later additions, as well as observe a very minimal, clean, gallery-like modern style against which changing daylight, art, furniture, and of course the people provide the color and motion. With its dark gray stuccoed walls, dark steel railing, and floor-to-ceiling windows, the exterior of the addition is at the same time an open, modern box as well as a receding volume that acts almost as a backdrop for the house, receding visually out of respect for the original home. From the interior, windows bring in nature and views from all around the lush property. They also allow views of the original house. Up on the roof deck the views magnify. The owners use a boom and crank to bring up food and drinks when entertaining! Inside, the simple clean-lined spaces showcase the couple’s minimal, modern taste. The open bathroom epitomizes the clean, minimal style of the addition. On the exterior, steel elements bring a more industrial modern feeling to the addition from the rear.
Benjamin Moore’s “Mountain Peak White” coats the western red cedar walls in the master bathroom, which is detailed with the same Carrara marble countertop seen in the kitchen. Waterworks tile covers the floor, and an Agape tub stands across from a vanity light fixture custom-made by the firm’s interior designer, Erin Martin.
In the serene upstairs bathroom, Kennon paired Chinese Bluestone floors from Defazio with white ceramic wall tiles from local supplier Classic Ceramics. The tub is by Bette with a Roger Seller faucet, while the bathroom sink is by Argent with a Grohe faucet.
Everleigh Room
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.