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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/sinks : undermount

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
Measuring is key. Once you’ve decided on your ideal vanity size, confirm that you have enough clearance around any opening doors, shower stalls, and drawers, as there is nothing worse than installing a big new vanity and not being able to open the bathroom door all the way.
The minimalist bathroom provides a calm, introspective experience.
In 2018, this property was gently refreshed with a new "free-spirited" bathroom, with a sizable double vanity. Two circular mirrors catch the eye, standing out among the tall, rectangular windows behind.
The full bathroom includes Ann Sacks tiles, a wall-hung toilet and a black and white color scheme.
The children's bathroom features Mutina's azulej cubo grigio floor and wall tiling.
Beautiful views from the bathroom window.
Both the kitchen and bathroom of the house feature slim brass faucets.