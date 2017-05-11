Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/floors : slate

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Blue Marcato tiles line the pool bathroom. The toilet is by Toto.
Modern bathrooms were installed using natural materials and simple fixtures.
The full bathroom offers enough space and storage, with a porthole window above the loo.
The redesigned bedroom and ensuite bathroom.
"Our bathroom cabinets were really the biggest success for us. With all the medical supplies, we needed extra storage in the bathroom. We had a very specific vision in mind, which Duvall Woodworking knocked out of the park," says LeAnne.
The home features one full bath and three partial baths.
In a bathroom, a bluestone floor balances walls covered in a grid of white tiles and a floating sink basin lends an airy feel.
The bathroom integrates a sense of the outdoors.
A simple soaking tub makes for a zen-like bath experience with a view.